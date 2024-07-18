Christmas in July with Bright Aesthetics

Cameron’s local business Bright Aesthetics hosted their Christmas in July event, on July 11th. With a line out the door, participants gathered outside the door ready for the event to start. The event was held to fund their Adopt-A-Family, in December that allows them to give back to the community during the holiday season. Bright Aesthetics gave away approximately $40,000 in giveaways, including Morgan Wallen tickets, which most were excited about.