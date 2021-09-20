CHS administrators warn against TikTok theft challenge

Cameron High School administrators issued a letter to area parents requesting their students not participate in a TikTok challenge to steal school property.

Last Friday, the CHS administrators circulated a letter in response to an incident resulting in the damage of a school bathroom.

According to the letter by CHS administrators, a challenge that is rapidly spreading across the country, ‘Devious Licks’ is a new fad generated by social media. It encourages students to steal items from schools such as faucets, soap dispensers, toilet seats … If students chose to participate in such activities, discipline could occur, including restitution. If needed and bathrooms continue to be defaced, bathrooms and usage will be limited throughout the building.

