CHS band marches for the time in 2 years

The Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band performed for the first time in nearly two years during last Friday’s football season opener inside Dave Goodwin Memorial Field.

Although a joyous occasion for many CHS musicians, band co-director Jacob Jennings said many felt a bit of nervous tension from having to meet the expectations set so high by previous CHS bands.

“It was refreshing for us band directors and the upperclassmen. It was eye-opening for some of the underclassmen because the freshmen and sophomores had never marched before,” Jennings said. “... It was a lot of fun. It was a bigger crowd. Some of the kids took note of that. They thought, it’s not the same as last year. It’s a field show.”

