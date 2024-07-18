CHS Class of 1964 60th Reunion

The Cameron High School class of 1964 gathered in Cameron over the July 4th holiday for their 60th Class Reunion. Eighteen members were in attendance.

Festivities began with the dedication of the new memorial in honor of classmate Russel Voris who tragically lost his life when his fighter aircraft was shot down on a combat mission over Cambodia.

Russel attended the Air Force Academy following graduation and was perhaps the best and brightest of the class. He was a Lieutenant who flew numerous combat mission prior to his fatality.

Following the dedication, classmates gathered at McCorkle’s for dinner along with spouses and friends in the community.

On July 4th the classmates gathered at McCorkle Park to watch the annual parade. Afterwards classmates gathered at the home of Bill and Dee McClellan south of Cameron for a potluck dinner and the opportunity to visit with classmates from across the nation.

This class has always been close. They meet monthly in Cameron for lunch and the opportunity to visit. A number of classmates were unable to attend for a number of reasons including health.

Classmate Valera (Coffman) Beavers was in attendance. Her husband, Colonel J.B. Beavers sadly passed away recently.