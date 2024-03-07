CHS Drama Dept. prepares for “This Murder was Staged” debut

With the Cameron High School Performing Arts Center’s sophomore production a little more than a week away, CHS Drama Dept. students continue feverishly preparing for the March 8 debut.

For Abbigail Clayton and Austin Martin, “This Murder was Staged” will be their first production as leading actors.

“We’re starting to get nitpicky and perfecting the performance for the audience ... It’s a lot different than other performances and roles I’ve played. It’s a bigger step up, and it’s taken a lot of time and effort to get to where we are,” Martin said.

“This Murder was Staged” is a play within a play where, after the fictional play’s director falls to his or her death in the middle of the production, everyone including the cast, crew and even the audience are potential suspects. Clayton said one of the hardest parts of the production is its comedic timing.

“You find yourself going back and doing a lot of scenes over again, and try other things different. It can be a pretty boring process, but it makes it all worth it in the end ... We get into some wacky hijinks, I guess. It’s kind of like going around in circles, but it’s pretty fun. It’s a pretty good watch,” Clayton said.