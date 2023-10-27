CHS Drama Dept. prepares first production, Frozen, in new $8.7 performing arts center

With the $8.7 million Cameron High School Performaing Arts Center representing one of the largest construction projects in recent memory, it was only fitting to open it with one of the most ambitous projects in recent memory for the CHS Drama Department.

With the cast in place, and the sets under construction, CHS students began work on their fall production of “Frozen” which will involve four directors, actors from CHS and Cameron Veterans Middle School and an opportunity for taxpayers to get their first look at the state-of-the-art facility.

“We’re excited, and we’re nervous. We feel like we’re a part of history,” said Andi Brown, one of the directors overseeing the production of “Frozen.”

Although daunting enough with a large cast, the crew also experienced a bit of adversity as they transition from a stage and light system from a theater that was more than 100 years old.

“It’s a lot different. There is a lot different than the [productions] we had before. There is a lot more in the learning process there,” said CHS Stagehand Rebecca Cook.