CHS drama students to debut The Descendants Thursday

With opening night set for Thursday, Cameron High School drama students put the final touches on ‘The Descendants’ earlier this week.

During their penultimate rehearsal before Thursday’s debut, students worked into the early evening Tuesday in what will be one of the final CHS productions held inside the Goodrich Theater before its expected replacement finishes in 2022.

“It’s been good. The energy has been up and I’m so happy about that ... It’s like puzzle pieces. It’s all falling into place,” said Jordan Jackman, who plays the FairyGodmother. “The more we work at it, we nit-pick certain things. We’re really looking closely on what we have to work on and what we have down. It’s all coming together. It’s going to be a great musical.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.