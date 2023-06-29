CHS grad Karli O’Donnell named North Area Special Olympics Volunteer of the Year

Karli O’Donnell was presented with the North Area Special Olympics Missouri Volunteer of the Year Award by Cameron High School Counselor Nicole Messick, as the director of North Area Special Olympics, Melody Prawitz, could not be there.

O’Donnell, former Cameron FCCLA Chapter Vice-President, earned this honor through hosting a Special Needs Dance at the Cameron Elks Lodge on June 11, 2022. The idea started with her Event Management FCCLA STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event project. She competed at the national level in San Diego, CA and earned a Silver rating in July of 2022. At the dance she hosted, many different individuals from Cameron and surrounding towns came for a night full of fun, including a meal, best dressed competition, bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle. Karli was passionate about this dance and the organization she was raising money for, the North Area Special Olympics of Missouri. She chose this organization because she watched her sister Katie O’Donnell compete in basketball, track and bowling. Karli was able to donate $6,000 to the North Area Special Olympics. Karli said, “I am proud of what I have done, but I am not done yet. It isn’t for me or about me, it’s about the special needs individuals who deserve to be shown appreciation.