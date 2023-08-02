CHS Marching Dragons go back to camp to prep upcoming halftime show

The Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band returned to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field, hoping to have their 2023 halftime show ready to provide parents and onlookers a sneak preview this Friday.

Although the camp officially started over the weekend, with band directors Jacob Jennings and Kayla Slagle working on individual sections, Tuesday was the band’s first practice involving the coordination of each section.

“It’s exciting. These younger folks have been impressing us these last two days. They’re very responsive to the directions that we give. They have great energy and they’re seeing a lot of good leadership from the upperclassmen,” Jennings said.

One significant change this year is the introduction of an additional drum major. Last year, recently graduated CHS drum major Regan Lodder and Abbigail Clayton worked as a duo. This year, the duo will become a trio with senior Aaron Geno and junior Hallie Foster joining the ranks.

“[Geno and Foster] are both showing great leadership skills. They’re really stepping it up. Both kids are very, very focused. I think their positive energy, and their attention to focus and integrity is really helping lead the band,” Slagle said.