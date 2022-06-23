Home / Home
Former Cameron High School Principal Brett Jones speaks to Class of 2022 graduates last May.

CHS principal Brett Jones named Stewartsville ISD superintendent

Thu, 06/23/2022 - 1:04pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School Principal Brett Jones resigned after accepting a job as Stewartsville ISD superintendent. 

After eight years with the Cameron R-1 School District, Jones will take on a much larger role with at Stewartsville, and Cameron Superintendent Matt Robinson believes he is ready.

“I’m excited for him. He has been here for eight years. He’s been the assistant principal, then the principal at our high school, and he’s done a nice job for us,” Robinson said. “This is something he’s been working toward. He finished up with his doctorate program. This is something he’s wanted to have for a while. I think it’s a great opportunity and a nice size school district.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

