Home / Home

CHS SPRING PLAY IN THE WORKS

Thu, 02/06/2025 - 9:15am admin
"Hold on to your hoverboards, we're taking a trip Back to the 80s! When modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time by an eccentric professor, she finds herself in the middle of a totally tubular cavalcade of 80s pop culture. There's a lot of familiar faces, from the teens in breakfast-time detention to the guys chasing ghosts and dancing zombies, but the biggest surprise of all is Mary's own protective mom as a teen. Turns out she's actually kind of rad - but thanks to Mary's time travel, she's in trouble. Can Mary make things right? This adventure takes you from the mall where everything happens, to a suburban sitcom street, to a cave under the high school - and you can choose who to feature from a flexible throng of characters to bring your audience maximum nostalgia. A hilarious parody to make all ages cheer "I love the 80s!""

ANDI BROWN AND THE CHS PERFORMING ARTS CREW IS AT IT AGAIN!!!  GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!

PDF icon CHS Play 2025 Flyer PDF.pdf

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media