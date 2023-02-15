Home / Home
Cameron High School Hailey Henry takes a few burdensome books from fellow senior Spencer Pratt while rehearsing a one-act play centered on mental health.

CHS Spring production focuses on mental health

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:42pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School students will tackle mental health as part of their Spring production, set to debut 7 p.m. Friday, February 24 inside the Goodrich Theater.

“A Night of Contemplation” will feature a series of student written and student directed one-act plays focusing on a variety of aspects of mental health. 

“All of the credit needs to go to [CHS teacher Melisa Harper-Stemberger]. She actually woke up from dreaming about this ... There is a real health crisis going on. There are so many kids, teachers - everyone is struggling with mental health. There is still a stigma with mental health. That it’s not OK. That you need to be strong and take care of things on your own,” CHS Director Andrea “Andi” Brown said. 

Last month, members of the Cameron High School Drama Department began reaching out to area businesses with aspects of their services catering to clients’ mental health and wellness. The hope is the one-act plays inspire spectators to reach out to some of those businesses as a first step in improving their own wellbeing. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media