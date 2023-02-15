CHS Spring production focuses on mental health

Cameron High School students will tackle mental health as part of their Spring production, set to debut 7 p.m. Friday, February 24 inside the Goodrich Theater.

“A Night of Contemplation” will feature a series of student written and student directed one-act plays focusing on a variety of aspects of mental health.

“All of the credit needs to go to [CHS teacher Melisa Harper-Stemberger]. She actually woke up from dreaming about this ... There is a real health crisis going on. There are so many kids, teachers - everyone is struggling with mental health. There is still a stigma with mental health. That it’s not OK. That you need to be strong and take care of things on your own,” CHS Director Andrea “Andi” Brown said.

Last month, members of the Cameron High School Drama Department began reaching out to area businesses with aspects of their services catering to clients’ mental health and wellness. The hope is the one-act plays inspire spectators to reach out to some of those businesses as a first step in improving their own wellbeing.