CHS Wall of Honor --- Submitting your Dragon Service Man

The Cameron High School "Military Wall of Honor" display was created to honor all CHS graduates who took the Oath to serve in the US Armed Forces and served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and/or Space Force. This service includes enlistment, commissioned as an Officer, and service in the National Guard, or in the Reserves.

Visible in the Activities Entrance, the Wall of Honor will serve as a reminder of our freedoms - and of the men and women in uniform who guard those freedoms - to all those who walk the halls of Cameron High School.

Please visit our online portal where CHS graduates and/or family members are encouraged to submit their information or the information of their loved one in order for them to be included on the Wall of Honor display.

What you'll need to complete the form:

SUBMITTER INFO Name Email Address Relationship to the Service Member



SERVICE MEMBER INFO Full Name Date of Birth Branch of Service Date of Enlistment / Commissioning Date of Separation / Retirement (if applicable) CHS Graduation Year



Online Form: Please visit our online portal where CHS graduates and/or family members are encouraged to submit their information or the information of their loved one in order for them to be included on the Wall of Honor display. https://forms.gle/5r5sa1EnuPfEChK56

Timeline

Names will be gathered constantly through this online portal, vetted by CHS personnel, and then installed on the Wall of Honor twice per year - during the month of May (Military Appreciation Month) and November (around Veterans Day).

Name and Class Plates:

Name and class plates will be approximately 1”x4” and will include first and last name and graduation year. For example:

Firstname Lastname Class of 1990

*Name and class plates will be produced based on the information provided in the form above.