Citizen-Observer Launches GoFundMe for Cameron Hot Air Affair

CAMERON --- The Cameron Citizen-Observer has launched a GoFundMe page for the Cameron Hot Air Affair, scheduled to bring 40-hot air balloons, lots of out of town guests and enthusiasts, and serious FUN to Cameron May 28 to June 1.

For more information on this event, refer to the March 6 edition of the C-O where we lay out how the event works. It is a completely sponsor driven event, but this particular fund-raising target is aimed specifically at the $14,000 projected price tag for hotel accomodations for balloonists, their crews, and out-of-towners coming to Cameron for the weekend festivities.

Go to the Cameron Newspapers facebook page and "link" directly to the event's GoFundMe "tag" on that page. It will take you directly to GoFundMe and you can weigh in with your donation.

The thing about this event is that it will NOT be a money-maker for the organizers, but can be a boon to local businesses, restaurants and vendors coming to town for the event.

It's Sue Manion's attempt to "bring things back to Cameron" for the community and it's citizens to be proud of. Pretty simple folks! Jump on Board. Contact Sue if you wish to volunteer and be a part of the event.