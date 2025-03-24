City’s Effort to Remove Arndt is not “Black and White”...It’s blood red

Cameron — Josef Stalin once famously said, “Give me the man, and I’ll show you the crime”.

“Process Crimes” became the staple of an egregiously weaponized Department of Justice in going after Donald Trump in his first four years as President, and trying to jail him in the four years after.

Process Crimes are a matter of “tripping up” a person of interest, or target of an investigation to get them to lie on a deposition, to threaten their family to get them to flip on the “white whale” they target, and to feed into the “cancel culture” narrative of a compliant, and complicit media.

What’s happening to Matt Arndt right now will not result in him going to jail, but it will likely result in him being removed as Park Board President. How Arndt is being characterized in the letter is reminiscent of the efforts employed by a weaponized Judiciary to block, impeach, and try to jail the current President, intimidate those who supported him, and to contribute to a conviction of Arndt by the court of public opinion and driven by social media criticism.

As most seem ready to convict and punish Arndt without a fair hearing, the Citizen-Observer is going to make certain, in the interest of fairness, that the other side of the issue is heard and articulated.

Then readers can make judgments as they will.

Arndt received a notification letter from Mayor Becky Curtis last week informing him of her intent to remove him as President of the Park Board(in the letter’s lead paragraph) and place him on administrative leave in the interim(in the letter’s final line before the signature..

The letter offers Arndt to appear before the City Council to argue why his actions in leading to the Park Board filing suit against the City of Cameron should not result in his being removed from his appointed position.

But wait a minute, the fact that Arndt and the Board filed suit is not one of the complaints listed against Arndt. The three charges include taking word for word from Curtis’ letter:

Misconduct—Attempting to influence the Cameron Park Board to award yourself and your company with a no-bid contract for service. Misconduct— Attending an unnoticed meeting of the Cameron Park Board where either a quorum was present or less than a quorum was present for the specific purpose of avoiding compliance with the Missouri Sunshine Law. Neglect of Duty — Failing to provide to the City Council the annual report of the Park Board as required by Section 90.560, RSMo.

Arndt has indicated to the Citizen-Observer that he intends to request specific details from Curtis and the Council on the substance of each claim. He is insisting on a level of due process that in a fair proceeding should be a given.

“I am under absolutely no illusion that I will receive a fair or objective hearing from the Council,” Arndt said. “This is retaliation, pure and simple.”

In a long discussion with Mayor Becky Curtis this past Friday, the Mayor took some tough questions on this from the C-O and revealed that the letter to Arndt had begun its crafting by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran as soon as it was learned that the City had been served the Park Board’s intent to seek an injunction enjoining the City from the management of Park properties, and use of Park funds..

Curtis said it was discussed twice in executive sessions of the Council, clarifying that no votes had been taken, which would have required the release of Council minutes detailing their discussions.

However, in last Monday’s Council session, when the Council adjourned to go into Executive Session, Councilman John Feighert signaled the intent of the Council when he spoke of his sadness for how the situation had deteriorated, expressed that he had worked to try and resolve the matter with Arndt, and said that unfortunately, “bad things were going to be coming down” on the matter.

Curtis, as the appointing officer as Mayor, took the letter written by Corcoran, discussed it with the Board, and signed off on it.

“To me, this is a black-and-white thing,” Curtis said. “I wouldn’t have signed it if I wasn’t 100% in agreement with what it alleges.”

To clarify what is “black and white," it’s essential to evaluate the three charges against Arndt. He possesses a series of emails from city officials during his tenure as Park Board President, which he claims have guided his actions in that role. These actions necessitated research by Corcoran, Eric Gerber, the former Parks Superintendent, and Drew Bontrager, the previous acting Public Works/interim Parks director. Bontrager may have set the Board and Council on a collision course regarding the question of whether the Park Board was an advisory or an administrative board—an issue that requires legal interpretation but was not addressed in the very specific request for an injunction filed with the court.

Arndt says that when Bontrager left and City Manager Steve Rasmussen took oversight responsibility over the Board, that is when the issues began. Two specific instances of how the interaction between Rasmussen and Arndt played out planted the seeds for the current “indiscretions” Arndt is alleged to have committed.

Referencing the first charge, to wit:

1. Misconduct—Attempting to influence the Cameron Park Board to award yourself and your company with a no-bid contract for service.

It should be clarified at this point that Arndt is only assuming that the following situation is the one that gave rise to this accusation. He is not aware of anything else it could be, but he has not received any clarification to this point. The backstory of this charge comes down to February 2024, when Arndt, while walking the ADA Walking Trail and marking trees that were to receive signage identifying them for a local Eagle Scout project, Arndt recognized that some trees along the trail were showing signs of lingering damage from the original construction of the trail that could make them hazardous to users. Some were slowly declining, while some were obviously dead or damaged and in need of immediate attention.

Arndt immediately made contact with City Manager Rasmussen to inform him of the issue and express his concern both for the condition of the trails, and the possibility of injury to hikers and liability to the City were someone to be injured as a result of the neglect to trail maintenance, and condition of trees overhanging the trails.

Arndt indicated his belief that immediate attention needed to be given to the situation. He told Rasmussen that this is a type of work that his company does.

Rasmussen referred the matter to Corcoran for an opinion.

The first bit of confusion emerged from Corcoran’s reply. In a February 5 email to Rasmussen – three days prior to the first time the topic was brought to the Park Board -- Corcoran said this, in summary:

“Matt–as an appointed official of the City of Cameron—may perform services for the City/Park Board but only after competitive bidding and if Matt is the lowest bidder.”

The email went on to note that “ no elected or appointed official of the city “over which he is supervisory power for receipt or payment of any compensation provided for the performance of his or her official duties, in excess of five hundred dollars per transaction or five thousand dollars per annum, except on transactions made pursuant to an award on a contract let or sale made after public notice and competitive bidding, provided that the offer for bid is the lowest received.”

Discussions between Corcoran and Arndt were scattered for another few weeks regarding the issue of whether the statute quoted by Corcoran was the correct one to follow, or another specific to those who vote on or participate in the adoption of rules.

At the February 8, 2024, Park Board meeting, Arndt brought the issue of the need for a hazard tree assessment to the board. He says he read the language from both statutes to the board, told them that this was a type of work that his company could potentially handle, and explained why he wasn’t willing to take it on it as a volunteer. He told the board that he wasn’t aware of anyone else with training in formal tree risk assessment in the immediate area, but would send a sample scope of work to Eric Gerber (the then-brand-new Parks Superintendent) for him to try to find other contractors. He did so on February 13, along with a quote for the project for Eric to have “for reference as you check with other companies”.

The email discussion continued intermittently between Arndt and Corcoran. One last exchange between the two is important.

Where the City and Arndt got into the weeds was whether individual members of the board were to be considered “administrative officials” of the city, which seemed to Arndt in conflict with the position of the City, as articulated by Rasmussen, that the Park Board was an Advisory rather than an Administrative Board.

Arndt said in a February 21 email, “I understand the potential for the appearance of conflict, which is why I want to be sure we are explicitly following whatever protocols are in place. If there were a qualified person locally who could do the work, I’d gladly step aside, but there’s not. So then we’re back to the potential of me doing the work, and it seems to me there’s a path that would allow it.”

The next paragraph continues with Arndt searching for clarification on guidance he received that seemed to him contradictory on the “administrative capacity” issue. He concludes:

“The statute that seems applicable, to me, is RSMO 105.462, which applies to elected or appointed officials who vote on the adoption of rules, etc. As applicable to this situation, it only prohibits the influence of a decision that may lead to financial gain. Based on that, I would need to recuse myself from discussion/voting on any decision related to who might do the work, but would otherwise be OK to accept a contract for the work.”

Corcoran’s final response in the February 21 email thread, further confuses the issue.

“I think generally it would be difficult to get to the position that the President of an administrative Park Board is not acting in an administrative or executive position. The purpose of the conflict of interest statute cited is to prevent self-dealing where a decision maker can utilize their authority to receive a benefit. In the case of an administrative Park Board President, the official could utilize their authority as President to recommend or approve actions that would provide a benefit to them.

“In addition, even if, for some reason a Park Board President is not an administrative or executive official, I would counsel against apparent conflicts of interest(like we may be presented with currently).

The most important phrase is the final one: “While apparent conflicts are not legal conflicts, they can still erode public trust in the city and the Park Board by appearing like a conflict to a layperson.”

Arndt would continue to press for clarification on his role, and one of the greater overarching issue between City and Park Board of role and control. Arndt maintains, however, that at no point was there ever any discussion with the Park Board beyond whether or not the hazard tree assessment needed to be completed, or whether board members are considered administrative officials of the city. He says the discussion never reached the point of who to select for the work, because the issue of board members being “administrative officials” was never settled. Referencing the quote submitted on February 13, he says

“I submitted a bid with our minutes to give the City a reference point for cost when Requests for Bid would be put out to others, mostly Kansas City area, who could do the work.” Arndt said.” I wanted the City to have a ballpark estimate of what the work should cost, in order to assess the offers of others to do the work.”

It was that bit of paperwork, along with a vote from the board to move forward with a hazard tree assessment, that led to the first charge against Arndt.

Arndt points out, though, that the vote was taken only on whether the project should happen, and the city was still looking for other contractors. By June, he said he was tired of the constant delays and sent an email saying “While I still very much disagree that myself or any other individual on the board should be considered an administrative or executive official of the city, my suggestion is that we go ahead and bid both the ash treatments and the hazard tree assessment projects so that they can be completed. The longer this gets pushed down the road, the more likely there will be irreversible damage to our ash trees and/or a tree fall on the ADA trail.”

In the meantime, the presenting concern, the condition of trees along the trails, has still not been addressed since it was initially discussed in February of 2024. He says some of the hazardous branches have already fallen across the trail, and that the hazards that initially caught his attention are still present.

When viewing this first issue, it is very difficult for an objective person to read the evidence and determine that Arndt was trying to use his position to seek a payday. He demonstrated a consistent and ongoing concern about following proper protocol, avoiding conflict of interest with his greatest concern being to get the work done.

That we’re a year out from that demonstrates how conflicting interpretations of the applicable statutes confused, and snarled a simple process into a reason for Arndt’s ouster from the Board.

In Corcoran’s first response to Arndt, the answer was that Arndt could do the work if it was put out for bid, he submitted a bid and was the lowest bidder.

That all of the legal mumbo-jumbo and lack of clarity from the City led Arndt to say, rhetorically, “Look, here’s what I think it should cost to do this, so when you get bids from others, you’ll be able to determine if they’re shooting straight with you.”

Arndt was asked by the C-O, why not just do the work and solve the problem?

“For most types of tree work for the parks, I’m happy to volunteer my time. Since this project involves future insurance liability, I am concerned about the appearance of having a volunteer-completed hazard tree assessment should a tree happen to fall and injure someone in the future. That would put the city in a bad spot, and it would put my company in a bad spot” Arndt said. “If I were to complete the project as a paid contractor, that eliminates the potential argument that the work wasn’t completed adequately because it was done by a volunteer.”

“When I first brought this issue to the board, the plan was for Eric to find someone else to do the work, and I was fine with that,” Arndt said. “So long as the work got done…But, of course, it still hasn’t.”

In the next installment of this series, also to run at www.mycameronnews.com, we’ll assess the charges against Arndt of attending an unnoticed meeting of the Cameron Park Board…for the specific purpose of subverting the Missouri Sunshine Law, and the allegation that he failed to turn in required annual reports to the City.