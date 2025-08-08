City’s next steps on the Third Street Buildings

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

EDITOR’S NOTE: Find posted at www.mycameronnews.com, the following items LOADED BY 6 PM FRIDAY

1) City of Cameron’s “Notice of Violation: Dangerous Building/Nuisance” notification to Gina Reed-Hibler on August 7, 2025

2) Building Inspector Spencer Shaw’s report letter to Interim City Manager Dan Miller notifying him of the imminent danger to the public posed by the buildings.

The clock finally struck midnight on the 200 block of Third Street Buildings Thursday, as Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler was served with a “Notice of Violation: Dangerous Building/Nuisance” notification by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

In the notice, the City specifically cited the original contract for Redevelopment and Restoration originally signed by Old School HPS in 2021, the City says, “the City entered into a certain Redevelopment and Restoration Agreement (the "Agreement") that you are the assignee of and have assumed the responsibilities contained therein through your execution of the Assignment and Assumption Agreement. Included in Section 3 of the Agreement is the verbiage that expressly states "[s]hould the City, in its sole and absolute discretion, determine that it reasonably appears there is an immediate danger to the health, safety, or welfare of any person, due to the condition of the Buildings [more fully described in Exhibit B], the City or designated officer or officers may take emergency measures to repair or demolish the Buildings upon providing [you as the assignee] with five (5) day written notice."

Violations of Chapter 3, Article VII, of the Code of the City of Cameron, Missouri (the "Cameron City Code") have been found on the property noted above. See Exhibit A. This document lists the 1 Page 205 North Main Street Cameron Missouri 6 4 4 2 9 CITY OF CAMERON Telephone 816-632-2177 Fax 816-632-1067 conditions on the property that must be fixed or repaired to be in compliance with the City's ordinances. These conditions violate Section 3-176 of the Cameron City Code. See Exhibit B for the legal description of the property. The above-referenced conditions constitute an immediate danger to the health, welfare, or safety of the occupants of the property and/or the public. All occupants of the property have been or are hereby ordered to vacate the property no later than 8/12/2025 Pursuant to Section 3-176 of the Cameron City Code, in cases where it reasonably appears that an immediate danger to the health, welfare, or safety of any person exists, the City Manager or his representative may take such emergency measures to vacate a building or structure which is a public nuisance under the provisions of this ordinance.

You, as an owner or interested party, are ordered to demolish the buildings on the property described in Exhibit B as the conditions described in Exhibit B constitute an immediate danger to the health, welfare, and safety. You must contact the Building Inspector to establish a plan of action for such work within 2 days. You must proceed with the abatement continuously, without unnecessary delay, until the property is brought into compliance with Chapter 3,

Article VII of the Cameron City Code and other applicable law. Failure to demolish the buildings on the property described in Exhibit A. The City may act to correct the violations at your expense and issue a bill for the cost. A special lien against the property will result if the bill is not paid. The City may also issue the bill as a personal debt against the owner. Please call the Building Inspector with any questions or concerns.

The document was signed by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains and Building Inspector Spencer Shaw outlined the next steps for the City in moving forward to a resolution.

“Tuesday is the end of the five days laid out in the letter.” Rains said, noting that contractor Derek Fee of Red Rock Construction has completed the asbestos abatement of the structures and will be removing his trailer of those contents for environmentally safe disposal.

“As of Wednesday, we will begin the process of taking the steps to move forward the bidding process for the ‘lowest and most responsible bid’ for a demolition contractor to take down the buildings.” Rains said.

When asked if one of the parameters for the bid would be how quickly a contractor could complete the work, Rains said that would be a factor in accepting the most responsive bid.

By assuming control of the buildings, the demolition contract held by Reed-Hibler with Red Rock Construction, with an estimated price tag of $189,000, becomes null and void.

With estimates anywhere from $270,000 to $450,000 on demolition, Rains and Shaw noted other costs associated with the structures would fall to Reed-Hibler to pay, including between $35-45,000 for the barricade structures around the building, and other associated costs.

With City control of the process, the City will be charged more at the “prevailing wage” for the demolition process, an unfortunate aspect of this issue.

Discussion had focused on whether or not the City could obtain either Brownfield or MOKAN funding to assist with the demolition cost, not unlike the grant in place with the Dean’s Studio Building, being demolished at 112 East Third.

“We were told that no grant funding is available, in that it has changed hands too many times and has the added complication of a City elected official as the owner.” Rains said. “Too many hands in the cookie jar…”

The City will assume the cost of demolition, and a lien placed on Reed-Hibler’s properties until such time as the amount is recovered by the City.

Reed-Hibler, in response Thursday night to questions regarding the notification, said that she had been moved to “Plan D” in her 30-day plan presented to the City on January 5. In that document, she described a scenario where no financing or investment was available to complete the work, and said she would request that the City perform the demolition and then pay the lien as she sold properties to do so.

An interesting side note is that Reed-Hibler will retain ownership over the property, but will technically be limited in what she can do with it until the lien has been paid off.

Interim City Manager Dan Miller, who has expressed a desire to have the demolition completed by the end of October, expressed how important this was.

“This is a public safety issue, first and foremost,” Miller said. “We had to do it, and it had nothing to do at all with who owns it.”

“ Four and a half years is too long,” Miller concluded.

This action has consequences for both Miller and Reed-Hibler moving forward.

For Reed-Hibler, it will result in her being in a position of “arrears” to the City, which leaves her not “in good standing with the City”, an issue that would most likely require her resignation from the Council, a condition which would exist with the filing of the lien paperwork as early as Wednesday, and possibly acted upon as soon as the August 18 City Council meeting.

The other issue is the culmination of the City Manager search, which features final interviews with Miller, and the other, unidentified outside person seeking the position.

Given the circumstances of this action, it would seem to require that Reed-Hibler should be recused from any further discussions or deliberations regarding the City Manager hire, as it represents an obvious conflict of interest.

Reed-Hibler noted in her response to the Citizen-Observer Thursday night that she believed the asbestos abatement had resulted in “movement” in walls and supporting structures of the Easternmost building of the four.

She urged townspeople to avoid the barricades on Third Street and to stay “100-feet away” as she believed the buildings had become imminently more dangerous.

The Citizen-Observer will continue its research and report as more details become available.