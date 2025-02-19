Home / Home

CITY TO BE SERVED IN LAWSUIT; HEARING SET FOR MARCH 7 AT 2:30 pm

Wed, 02/19/2025 - 3:34pm
 
Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

The City of Cameron will receive a summons from the Clinton County Circuit Court's Office from orders released on February 18, officially placing the City on notice of the action of Matt Arndt, et al vs. the City of Cameron.

The Court hearing has been set for March 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM in the Clinton County Courthouse, heard by the Honorable Ryan Horseman.  The action formalizes "Park Board" action against the City arguing that the Park Board has "exclusive control" over Park Board properties and resources.

Updates will be forthcoming and this story "fleshed out" in greater detail when the principles have been contacted for comment.

 

