City of Cameron accepts delivery of new 2019 Heiman WildThing

The City of Cameron Fire Department accepted delivery of a new 2019 Heiman WildThing Apparatus in August of 2019. The purchase of the apparatus was made by the Cameron Rural Fire Protection District. The sale of the apparatus was made possible through Heiman Fire Equipment Sioux Falls SD. The apparatus was constructed to meet the many needs of the Fire Department. The Cameron Fire Department and City of Cameron thanks the Cameron Rural Fire Protection District for making this purchase possible. The Cameron Fire Department is a paid-per-call Fire Department responding to approximately 350 fire and emergency related calls per year. The Department provides protection for the City of Cameron and 144 square mile Cameron Rural Fire Protection District with a total population of approximately 18,000 residents.