City of Cameron announces the death of retired firefighter Ike Taylor

City of Cameron Clerk Shellie Blades announced the passing recently retired Cameron Fire Department firefighter Ike Taylor.

Taylor, who began working for the CFD in 1967 at the age of 38, passed less than a year since officially retiring following 52 years of service, making him the longest serving firefighter in the history of Missouri.

“Former fireman Ike Taylor has passed away. He will have his visitation Wednesday night and a funeral Thursday morning,” Blades said.

Last fall, the City of Cameron recognized Taylor for his 52 years of service. Along with a proclamation from then Mayor Darlene Breckenridge, he also received a commemorative plaque from Cameron Assistant Fire Chief Mike Walser. Walser said Taylor played a vital role for not only the fire department but emergency medical service as well. The Cameron Police Department, Cameron EMS and CFD then gave him a formal escort out of city hall. Taylor is the longest serving employee in the history of Cameron.

“For 52 years Ike has been the one (to go to) when anything broke down. We had trucks from the early days and we couldn’t afford things … You mean the world to me and everybody else,” Walser said.

A month later, Missouri State Fire Marshal J. Tim Bean recognized him during a special ceremony.

“The loyalty and commitment you demonstrated throughout your career really exemplifies the best of the Missouri Fire Service,” Bean said. “Your dedication is appreciated by all. I would love to present this to you sir and thank you again ... I know what a strain it is on the family. I was raised in it. Thank you, sir.”