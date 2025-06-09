June 06, 2025

The City of Cameron is in immediate need of Board Members for the following Boards:

Planning & Zoning, Code Board of Appeals and Park Board. Applicants for the Planning & Zoning and Park Boards must be residents of the City. The application and acknowledgement of the City's Code of Conduct and Ethics must both be submitted. Additionally, resumes and/or letters of interest are also welcome. If you have any questions, please contact the City Clerk for additional information at 816-632-2177. Please submit completed applications to the Office of the City Clerk, PO Box 20, Cameron, MO 64429 or in person at 1304 N. Walnut, Suite 200, Cameron, MO.