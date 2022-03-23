City council approves limiting scope of recently passed appeals board

With the Cameron City Council planning to appoint members of the recently restored Cameron Board of Appeals next month, the council approved limiting the scope of the board to nuisance violations.

Citing redundancies with the Cameron Board of Adjustments, and the required knowledge of building codes, Cameron City Councilman Roy Estes requested the shift in approach during last Monday’s city council meeting.

“It seems to me like this is the biggest sticking point of this, and producing the board and putting people on it,” Estes said. “[Councilwoman Gina Reed Hibler] knows every nuisance thing there is to do with Cameron, but she may not be the person to rule on 1.2 percent fall on a sidewalk versus whether it’s OK or not, or whether there’s 1.5 percent gutter that needs to be torn out because it’s not compliant with the actual code, but still works. Any of those issues, I think, should go back to the board of adjustment. That way they’re just doing nuisance stuff and not building.”

