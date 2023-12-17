City council approves renewing contract with Midwest Pool Management

The Cameron City Council approved renewing Midwest Pool Management to once again oversee the Cameron Aquatic Center, despite an ongoing push to put the pool back under city management.

The vote passed 3-1 with Councilman John Breckenridge voting against renewing the contract.

“I would normally say no to this, but I’m saying yes. I’m not happy with them, but since we don’t anything else from the park board (as far as recommendations), I will follow the park board,” Mayor Becky Curtis said.

The contract with Midwest Pool Management includes an $88,950 management fee and $237,540 to cover management and lifeguard salaries, which city officials estimated was a 4 percent increase from last year. Since opening the aquatic center in 2021, Midwest Pool Management handled oversight duties of the new facility, but not without a few controversies.

During the 2021 Freedom Festival, plans for a protest to coincide with the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe vs. Wade leaked online, but MPM officials said it was merely a joke that got out of hand. Later than summer, a parent reported a transgender female exposed herself in the women’s locker room. While visiting with the city council, last year MPM officials said they were unaware of the issue until appeared on social media.

The city council also:

• Approved a resolution banning first-floor apartments in downtown Cameron

• Approved a resolution creating building codes for a potential RV park

• Approved a contract with Bartlett and West for working on improvements to Bob F. Griffin Road and the US 36 Highway intersection linking to Bob F. Griffin Road.