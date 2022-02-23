City council approves solid waste fee increase

With the hopes of covering a $30,000 deficit in its solid waste fund, the Cameron City Council approved a $1, 10-month increase of city solid waste disposal fees.

During Monday's meeting, City of Cameron Finance Director Carmen Weigand outlined the planned increase in the hopes of introducing an ordinance repealing the increase in December.

"This will go on the March 1 utility bill and the December 1st utility bill will be the last bill that will occur. Then, after that point, we would have - later in December - an ordinance to repeal that $1 charge," Weigand said.

During a meeting earlier this month, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the debt came as a result of the lost revenue due to prison laborers being unavailable to work at the recycling center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of prison labor the city contracted R&W Waste Disposal for curbside recycling pickup. With the pandemic now waning, the laborers have since returned.