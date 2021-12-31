City council candidates file for 2022 race

Five candidates vie for two seats on the Cameron City Council after the filing deadline passed Tuesday afternoon.

Incumbent Julie Ausmus and challenger B.J. Reed will each run for the only three-year term up for vote in April while Mark Gargas, Angela Hogan and Alexander Williams will run to serve out the remaining two years left on the term won by former Councilman Jon Ingram before his resignation in November.

As for Ingram’s immediate replacement, four candidates applied to serve on the city council as an interim councilman or councilwoman until after the April election. Those include Quinten Lovejoy, who finished third in a three-way race last April, Barbara O’Connor, Gina Reed and Julianna Arndt.

Editor's note: Reed announced she pulled out of the race following Thursday night's Board of Adjustments meeting.

