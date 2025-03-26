Dr. Mark Carr's comments will appear in the March 27 edition of the Citizen-Observer. Dr. Derek Lannigan's comments were received beyond our print deadline so will appear here, and in the April 3 Print edition.

City Council Candidates Speak out on C-O Questions

City Council candidates Derek Lannigan and Mark Carr speak out on questions posed by the Citizen-Observer in advance of the April 8 election

City Council---Mark Carr

Dear Mark;

Please find enclosed the answers to your latest round of questions.

Question #1 What is your top priority to "hit the ground running" if elected to the city council? How much change can one person hope to affect on a five-person council?

The first order of business with me would be to establish a line of communication that is professional, respectful, and cooperative. Much of what the council has struggled with is limited or poor communication among each other and between the council and the city.

One person can make a lot of change, such as being an advocate for others' ideas or being a mediator during discussions. I am a creative thinker and long range planner by nature and I have served well in the past and look forward to it again.

Question #2 Provide a one-paragraph "job description",(for the new City Manager)

The new City Manager must be thorough, efficient, goal oriented, and well schooled in city finances and all financial matters. He/She must work well with the City Council and allow them to take the lead in decision making but also be willing to interject personal thoughts and experiences into the discussion. Being cooperative and insightful will assist the flow of work done within the city and having a good working relationship with the department heads will allow for better communication and progress. As I've said before, being a good communicator is a must for this job.

Question #3 With City Hall restoration in the works, how would you feel about the hiring of a City "Asset Manager" whose primary task would be attention to the maintenance and upkeep of "city buildings", "parks", and other "hard assets" to prevent the same mistakes of the last 20 - years? Would you ever vote for "deferred maintenance" in the future as a Council member"

I can't imagine that hiring an "Asset Manager" would be a helpful addition to our City Government considering we already have so many financial liabilities. With the physical failures of the buildings in Cameron such as the City Hall and the 5 buildings on 3d street, we didn't need a city specialist to report the roof was leaking or the wall was falling down, all those things were apparent and obvious and had been discussed for years. . A s for 3rd street, I had called in myself twice over the years to report the failing structures as I have done with another building that was subsequently razed. The failures of the buildings were obvious, the problem was failing to repair them.

We already have department heads over every department of the city that is responsible for their portion of the City works and t is their duty to draw attention to the repairs needed. In addition to department heads, we have a City Inspector whose job it is to do these types of inspections, whether they be commercial, residential, or City.

Everybody practices "deferred maintenance" and that isn't a bad thing until the maintenance is deferred to the point that additional repairs are needed. I would consider it "using good judgement" in prioritizing projects within the city and acting on them in the appropriate order of need..

? Question #4 What does "constructive debate" look like in a City Council session? How will you work to enhance that element of inquiry and discussion at the City level

Constructive debate would be a respectful exchange of thoughts or ideas where individuals communicate without fear of attack or personal criticism. The goal of the discussion would be to remain open minded to others ideas and thoughts, and arrive at a mutually acceptable decision, all the while maintaining respect and decorum. .

Thank you for the opportunity to offer my answer to these very important questions.

Sincerely;

Dr. Mark L. Carr

City Council---Derek Lannigan

1). What is your top priority to "hit the ground running" if elected to the City Council? How much change can one person hope to affect on a five-person council?

My top priority if elected to City Council is to work with the other council members to prioritize current issues that exist, and plan out how we are going to address them. We need to establish a plan (1yr, 5yr, 10yr) that can be presented to the community as a map towards addressing each problem. One person cannot create the change that is needed, but one person can help bring people together in order to unify with a common goal to bring about change.

> 2). Provide a one-paragraph "job description", from your perspective to assess when considering candidates for the City Manager's position. What is the most important characteristic that you're looking for?

The most important characteristic that I feel we should be looking for is someone who is personable and honest. They must have experience with leading others successfully. They must have prior managerial experience. They must be willing to be an active member of our community through visibility at community events, and by making themselves available to citizens other than at official city meetings.

> 3). With City Hall restoration in the works, how would you feel about the hiring of a City "ASSET MANAGER" whose primary task would be attention to the maintenance and upkeep of "city buildings", "parks", and other "hard assets" to prevent the same mistakes of the last 20-years? Would you ever vote for "deferred maintenance" in the future as a Council member?

According to multiple City Hall meetings, it was well documented that City Hall had issues for years, so it would appear someone is already in charge of evaluating structures. I do not feel that we need to add a position that is "in charge" assessing the upkeep of buildings. Instead, we should listen to, and TRUST, those individuals that have been providing reports to the Council for years. As for "deferred maintenance," regular maintenance is best practice when wanting to get the most mileage out of any asset. Regular maintenance mitigates larger issues from ever needing to happen.

> 4). To you, what does "constructive debate" look like in a City Council session? How will you work to enhance that element of inquiry and discussion at the City level?

Constructive debates remain focused on the task at hand. They do not deteriorate into insults and blame deflection. A common saying in my profession is to QTIP (quit taking it personally) yourself when entering into a meeting where hard topics are going to be discussed. It should not be any different at the city level either. The core reason why any of us run for an elected office is because we have ideas of how to solve problems and get projects done. So it should come as no surprise that those ideas might be different from one of the other four members that are on the council. Being able to take the emotion out of the discussion and focus on factual information that is provided is the key to constructive debates. In other words, listen to hear, do not listen just to respond.

Thank you for this opportunity to reach out to the voters!

Dr. Derek Lannigan

Assistant Principal

Cameron R-I High School