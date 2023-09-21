City council finalizes $30 million budget, utility rates increases

After years of budget debates nearing the October expiration of the previous budget, the Cameron City Council finalized the city’s $30 million budget Monday.

With the topic accounting for little more than a minute of Tuesday’s 33-minute meeting, the Cameron City Council approved the budget, as well as several utility rate increases associated with the 2023-2024 budget.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Obesrver, although seeming as if the council were deficit spending, with expenses estimated at $30,296,861 million and revenue estimated at $29,510,703 million, Cameron City Manager Steve Ramsussen said before the first passage of the budget earlier this mnth the negative balance correlates with projects slated for the 2024-2025 budget, which the city must fund from the 2023-2024 budget.

“Some of the funds will have a small, negative amount. In the transportation improvement fund, we have a small negative amount, and that’s because of the timing of your spending. You may have to pay a contractor for a project on next year’s budget, but you have to pay the them now,” Rasmussen said.

In Cameron’s case, it’s general fund will have a positive $36,000. Another feature to this coming year’s budget is an increase of $300,000 for road repair. The road improvement tax, passed in 2022, annually raises approximately $800,000. This year, $500,000 will go to servicing debt associated with road projects either currently under construction or in the planning phase of construction. The remaining $300,000 will go to the road repair fund, which typically has an annual balance of $125,000.

Along with approving the budget, the council also approved a slew of utility rate increases requested by Cameron Utilities Director Zac Johnson earlier this month. The across-the-board utility rate will go toward satisfying debt associated with recent water-sewer improvements and passing on rate increases from the city’s wholesale electricity provider.

Johnson estimated the rate increase would likely result in $7 increase per residential customer and $13 for small commercial or industrial customers. Water rates by 2 percent, to cover the cost of operations - primarily the cost of materials and replacing outdated meters. Johnson estimated the rate increase will cost residential customers an additional $1. Sewer rates will also increase to cover the $4.4 million upgrades to the city water treatment plant.

Johnson estimated the 2 percent increase would result in less than a dollar per month for residential customers.