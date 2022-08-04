City council hears complaint regarding trans-female exposing herself to child

The Cameron City Council received a complaint regarding operations at the Cameron Aquatic Center following an alleged incident of a trans-female exposing herself in the locker room of the Cameron Aquatic Center.

The complaint stems from a Facebook post by Cameron resident Annie Sugden earlier this month, claiming her daughter walked in on a transexual-female with her penis exposed while using the Cameron Aquatic Center shower.

Sugden declined a formal interview, but stated in an electronic message I feel like pool management is under enough scrutiny right now and doesn’t need to be added to. Not only that, but I don’t need any backlash because of my views on the situation. I made my post to notify other parents what their small children are capable of seeing and the situation has been dealt with. My children have been educated on the happenings in society these days, and have been instructed how to handle it if it happens again in the future. This issue is a nationwide problem, not a pool problem.

During this month’s Cameron City Council meeting, attendee Vinzent Cooper requested the city take action against the company overseeing the aquatic center – Midwest Pool Management – for allowing the incident to take place.

“Cameron pool, the management company (Midwest Pool Management) seems to be fit to turn a blind eye to boys, young men or men from going into the girl’s locker room,” Cooper said. “… Someone should walk up to them and greet them and someone should consider tasing that person. Why do I say that? So that a woman or girl can call their husbands or boyfriends to allow those men to come in and take care of a sexual deviant.”

Cameron Park Supervisor Steve Garr said he never received a complaint from a Cameron resident regarding an incident involving a trans female using the aquatic center facilities. Similar to rumors of children breaking their legs on the recently installed speed slide, Garr said there is no evidence of a trans female visiting the Cameron Aquatic Center.

“Like the injury incidents, that’s unfounded too. I’ve had no report from Midwest Pool that anyone ever complained. There is no documentation that anything happened. What we have here are two different sides on Facebook that are trying to drum up controversy on something that isn’t there. If it is there, then I haven’t gotten any documents from [Midwest Pool Management] stating there is, and they’re pretty good about coming to us if things come up,” Garr said.