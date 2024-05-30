City Council highlights important bills

On Monday May 20, The City Council held a meeting at City Hall at 6:00 p.m.

The first reading on the agenda was Bill 2024-24. The Cameron Fire Protection District wishes to purchase a 2000-gallon fire tanker truck from Heiman Fire Equipment. The City of Cameron Fire Department wishes to cost share the expense of the truck. The tanker truck will become the property of the City of Cameron as per yearly contract agreement. The funds for the City of Cameron Fire Department will come from the fire department sales tax. Expected delivery will be early 2025. The cooperation between the Cameron Fire Protection District and the City of Cameron has been exceptional. This unique cooperation allows the Fire Department to upgrade equipment and provide a professional modern day Fire Department. Council allowed the Mayor to sign this Resolution on behalf of the City of Cameron.

The Second agenda item was Bill 2024-25, MoDOT State Block Grant Agreement 23-013A-1 which involved an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the acceptance of the grant monies through the State Block Grant Program for design of the runway replacement project-airport improvements.

According to the Agenda Item from Public Works Director Tad Wilson, the amount of this grant is not to exceed $12,024/ Of the grant funds, $287,783 is a 90/10 matching grant and the $124,241 is 100 percent of project costs. The city’s match is not to exceed $31,976.

Staff recommended acceptance and execution of the State Block Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Next, City Council Members moved on from bills to resolutions. The first was Resolution 2024-19, The City of Cameron Police Department has exhausted numerous means of attracting prospect applicants for the position of police officer. Since January 2024, the Cameron Police Department has been operating three officers short which accounts for a fourth of the road patrol division. This division is one of the most important within the department as they are responsible for answering the calls for service made by our citizens. Since January 2024, we received nine applicants to test with our department, but only two arrived for the testing process, of the two, they were only able to hire one applicant. As of Today’s date, the police department has received application for prospect applicants, but they are Missouri POST certified to work as a police officer. Staff recommended approving the resolution which would assist the Cameron Police Department with a broader search for qualified individuals to join our police department.

The last Resolution, 2024-20 is a continuation of the police department to authorize the attached Resolution to create a recruit pay matrix to assist with the recruitment and retention for prospect Police Officers for the City of Cameron. The City of Cameron Police Department has a need to create a new salary grade to accommodate new police officer employees while they are attending law enforcement academy to receive their Police Officer Standards & Training (POST) certification. If Prospect fails to complete three years of employment as a police officer, then the incentive will be reimbursed to the City under the terms of this Agreement. This was passed and approved the same day of the meeting, May 20, 2024.