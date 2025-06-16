City Council Meeting this evening suggests light agenda

The City Council meets this evening at the Public Safety Building at 6:00 PM. The agenda is attached.

The agenda appears to be a light one, with potential areas of interest including:

1---Park Board Appointments --- Julie Ausmus, Robbie Petersen and Chris Wilkinson have applied for reappointment, as has previous Park Board President Matt Arndt. The Park Board has recommended the appointment of all four to the Council, but this could provide some interesting highlights.

2---Public Participation --- God only knows, but it's worth the price of admission to go and see for yourself.

3---City Manager's Report --- This evening's meeting will mark the first City Manager's Report for Interim CM Dan Miller since being appointed to the post. Miller has hit the ground running in the job following some family issues in the last two weeks.

4---Notable for its lack of placement on the agenda is discussion of the 3rd Street Buildings issue, and resolution towards demolition of those properties. We hope to find out whether or not Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler has obtained either a bid/estimate for demolition of the buildings, or a written contract with timelines to present to the City. The 5 1/2 year clock elapsed on time to renovate the buildings June 6, with Reed-Hibler and HPS, as the original contract holder dating back to June of 2021 both signed off on their understanding that the current owner (Reed-Hibler) was held to the original timeline provided HPS. By their signature, the City is able to forego the process of declaring the buildings dangerous in front ofa judge, and is believed to be able to execute its rights at any time to begin the process.

5---Council comments will allow Reed-Hibler to discuss the finalization of her plans, as well as other Council members to speak up on this, although if Reed-Hibler does so, she would have to do so from the gallery, rather than from behind the Council bench.

The Mayor typically sets the Council agenda, and any two Council members working together can petition the Mayor to place the item on the agenda.