The City Council meeting highlights

The City Council held a meeting on Monday, June 3rd addressing some new business under the following resolutions.

Resolution 2024-21 involved a resolution authorizing the city manager to accept a proposal from Synder & Associates to complete a demolition plan with shared wall considerations for 112 East Third Street at the old Dean’s Photography Studio. The Resolution was discussed and city staff recommended proceeding with Snyder & Associates to complete the plan to demolish the structure but protect the shared wall by making the wall water-resistant for a total project cost of $24,000. The city council fully approved and authorized the City Manager to accept the proposal from Synder & Associates to complete the building demolition plan.

Resolution 2024-22 involved an ordinance authorizing the city manager of the City of Cameron to enter into a professional service agreement with PST Engineering for emergency work regarding moisture intrusion, mold and air quality, and building damage investigation at Cameron City Hall. Concerning Resolution 2024-22, City staff recommends proceeding with PST Engineering to complete the engineering for repair and design to remediate structural issues with Cameron City Hall for the estimated cost of $125,946. This has to be resolved by the City Council of the City of Cameron. This can get pricey very fast and the City Council is made aware of that. City Hall has been needing attention for quite some time, as multiple hazards and health issues have been brought to light. The roof is leaking in the office, mold is causing health hazards, and bricks have fallen over time according to the City Council information sheet. Mayor and City Council Member, Becky Curtis states, “It’s negligence, it’s sad to say we are the ones that have to pay for this.”