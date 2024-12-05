CITY COUNCIL MEETS IN POSITIVE, PRODUCTIVE SESSION MONDAY

CITY COUNCIL MEETS IN PRODUCTIVE, POSITIVE SESSION

Cameron --- The Christmas spirit was in full flower as the Cameron City Council met in regular session at the Public Safety Building on Monday, December 2.

All council members were in attendance, as well as city department heads and City Manager Steve Rasmussen.

After quick voice votes to approve the previous meetings minutes and the consent agenda, the Council heard from Houston Jack of CV Excavating who offered the suggestion that City Hall should be rebuilt as a Morton Building near the new ballfields, perhaps saving a lot of money.

Jack’s proposal was met by positive remarks from the Council, and Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler suggested he attend the Town Hall meeting on December 16 at the YMCA dedicated to discussion of options for City Hall and a permanent home for City offices.

Jack said he would do so.

Mayor Becky Curtis, without opposition, appointed Cindy Conrad, Bart Spear, and Doug Diven to the Library Board.

Moving on to old business, the Council quickly approved Bill 2024-41 banning hunting and archery on all city park properties. Economic Development director and past Interim Park Superintendent said the action brings city code into alignment with Missouri Department of Conservation guidelines referencing hunting on park and city properties.

“This gets us all on the same page, and assures there will be no cowboys and Indians played on our park trails.” Quipped Rains. The measure passed with little discussion 5-0.

Moving on to new business, the Council approved resolution 2024-53 to purchase playground equipment from Miracle Recreation Company for $194,000, and to place it in Rec Park.

Parks Director Ira Sloan and Rains shared with the Council the process followed by the Park Board in recommending the purchase. It was noted that the placement of the equipment in Rec Park was a needed improvement as the previous equipment had been deemed dangerous by the City’s liability insurance carrier.

The Council complimented Rains and Sloan for the work done, and the decision-making that went into the purchase.

The measure passed 5-0.

The Council net took up Resolution 2024-54, which sealed a contract with Pro Track and Tennis to rehabilitate the tennis courts at Rec Park. Carrying a $47,000 price tag, the contract will include the sealing of cracks and laying out and marking of three tennis courts, with markings to be included on two of the courts for pickleball courts.

“Pickleball is the largest growing sport in the country.” Rains said. ”We thought this was a good way to accommodate current tennis players and open up our courts to the highly popular and rising game.”

Rains noted that the City worked with the same company utilized by the Cameron R-I School district in redoing their courts.

Mayor Curtis complimented the staff on their work on the project and also gave a shout-out to Parks Director Sloan and the city staff for their work in last weekend’s Christmas lighting ceremony.

In City Manager Steve Rasmussen’s remarks to the Council, he again brought up the Town Hall meeting for the discussion on City Hall. Rasmussen told the Council that many positive suggestions had been made by community members and said the Town Hall would take the place of the month’s second City Council meeting, and be held at the YMCA theatre on December 16 at 6:00 PM.

Rasmussen noted that City Hall would be closed on Christmas Eve at noon and on New Year’s Eve at noon to accommodate employee travel for the holidays. City Clerk Shelly Blades, who reminded the Council and the gallery that City Council filings begin December 10 and conclude at 5:00 PM New Year’s Eve.

“Everyone else will be gone, and while we won’t be taking payments, Ill be here until 5:00 PM for any last-minute office filers.” Blades said.

Rasmussen’s final offering was to commend Superintendent Sloan and the Park staff for” pulling the lighting ceremony off perfectly.”

He also pointed to a great job by the Old School in organizing and pulling off a great parade last Saturday.

Park Superintendent Ira Sloan told the Council that as a part of becoming familiar with City parks and assets, he’d been conducting inspections of each park and property and spoke to a great deal of vandalism in the parks.

Rains noted that the city has installed video surveillance in a lot of the problem area and that video has caught offenders in the act and handed over to the Cameron Police Department.

“We have faces and names, and birds are singing.” quipped Rains, on quite the oratorical roll during the evening.

In Council comments, Councilman John Feighert encouraged department heads to come with a report every two weeks, to communicate to citizens what positive things are happening within those departments.

Feighert encouraged City Manager Rasmussen to promote City departments through the newspaper and other media to show the good work they are doing.

Articles on Economic Development Director Lance Rains, Utility Director Mark Morey, Internet Technology Director Chris Wilson, and Park and Reservoir Superintendent Ira Sloan appear in this week’s edition of the Citizen Observer.

The Council adjourned without opposition at 6:38 PM.