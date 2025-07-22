City Council meets in Regular Session July 21

Cameron City Council meets July 21, 2025

The Cameron City Council met in regular session Monday, July 21 at the Public Safety Building in Cameron.

All Councilmembers were present, and both minutes and consent agenda were passed by 5-0 votes.

On appointments, Cameron Housing Authority and Cameron Park Board appointments were considered. Though Park Board members Julie Ausmus, Robbie Petersen, and Chris Wilkinson failed to be re-appointed, the three remained on the Park Board until suitable replacements could be found. No further action was taken in Park Board appointments, but it was noted one new applicant had submitted an application to serve.

In the City Manager’s Report, Interim City Manager Dan Miller reported:

· Explained that Madget Demolition will start demolition of 112 East Third on August 1st. EPA has expedited their review of the demolition plan and all hurdles to demolition have now been cleared. The process has a completion window of thirty days, and Madget says they will take down the building in thirds from the rear to the front to avoid issues with blocking Third Street.

· Provided an update on the City Hall to indicate that drywall and insulation were coming out of the building.

· Miller indicated that in working with Parks Director Ira Sloan and Acting Police Chief Ryan O’Boyle, enhanced surveillance and silent alarms have been installed in Parks lavatory facilities to address the issue of Parks vandalism.

· Miller said that an August concert at the airport was in the planning stages with Pop’s Events from Van Buren, Missouri.

In the report on City Hall and Dangerous Buildings, an update on the status of the Third Street dangerous buildings owned by Gina Reed Hibler was also provided. Miller indicated that asbestos removal was to begin this week in advance of overall demolition. In response to a question from Councilman Carr, Reed-Hibler assured him, and the Council, that she had procured financing to complete the process.

In unfinished business, the Council took up the following:

· Resolution 2025-31: Second/Final Reading---, AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING THE DURATION AND TERM OF THE US-36 & BOB F. GRIFFIN ROAD COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (attached)

The measure was approved by a 5-0 vote.

Under New Business,

· Resolution 2025-36: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI, AWARDING THE BID AND ENTERING INTO A CONTRACT WITH MADGET DEMOLITION, INC. FOR THE DEMOLITION OF 112 EAST THIRD STREET.

The resolution carried by a 5-0 vote.

· Resolution 2025:37: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI, TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH CP EXCAVATING, LLC FOR THE HARRIS STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

The resolution carried by a 5-0 vote.

In miscellaneous comments from staff, Miller gave a shout-out to the street crew for their immediate response to a sinkhole that opened up in a fourth street pavement. Miller said the crew reacted very quickly, fixed the problem, and that the street is back in shape.

Finance director Karmen Weigand indicated that the budget process was slowly moving forward, and she was collecting reports from staff department heads. She indicated she would be putting forward information for the Council to discuss in an upcoming pre-budget work session.

Public Works Director Tad Wilson reported that the runway project, including runway lighting, was coming along and nearing completion.

Parks Director Ira Sloan reported that the pool would close on August 10, providing 79-days of service to the community, exceeding the original projection of 59-days at the start of the cycle. He praised pool management and guard and concessions staff for outstanding work done and the highly positive response of the community. Sloan told the Council that the City would be working with Carruthers for pool shutdown and the winterization process.

In response to a question from Mayor Curtis, who asked if the City would see “green water” at the end of the process, Sloan indicated that it would, explaining that before the pool can be emptied, all chemicals have to have dissipated in order not to contaminate the water going out into the drainage system.

It was reported that Korneman had completed dam clean-up on all but the Grindstone reservoir, and it was noted that fishermen had reported positive comments about being able to access the dams again.

In miscellaneous comments from council, Breckenridge praised City Staff for their good work this summer, explaining that credit needed to be given where it was due. Councilman Feighert echoed that sentiment.

Mayor Curtis noted that the recent attention given to the homeless/vagrant/transient issue had not gone unnoticed. She relayed that the alleyway and grass behind the Driver’s License Bureau is a byway for these individuals back and forth from the woods near the ballfields, where these individuals often spend the night. She assured the Public that the City is aware and is quietly working on the problem.

The Council adjourned at 6:37 PM into an Executive Session to discuss attorney-client communications and personnel. Two of the finalists for the permanent City Manager’s position interviewed with the Council Monday night.

Interim City Manager Dan Miller will interview for the permanent position Tuesday.