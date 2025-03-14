CITY COUNCIL PACKET ATTACHED

Monday's City Council packet is attached. A couple of interesting items... Check out meetings minutes of the City Council and the City Hall Advisory Council and some of their discussion points for the last two work sessions. It's interesting how positively the Council is working with this group in gaining input and suggestions as they go through the process on City Hall Restoration.

Some good news.

One other interesting item in the Council Agenda is what might, otherwise, be just a routine item, but a resolution/discussion on the City's Bank accounts and who has the ability to write checks on those accounts...and who doesn't. Is this mindstream perhaps aimed at "codifying" Council only as official agents of the City, or City Manager, City Clerk, etc.

Guessing the Park Board President will not be on the list.