City Council Packet for August 18

The Cameron City Council meets at 6 PM Monday night with a full agenda.

Highlights:

1). Recognition of Michael Jarvis, Mark Dahse and Monte Adams for their heroic actions in saving a life during the fatal Nettleton Street fire last month.

Unfinished and New Business:

8. Unfinished Business

a. Second/Final Reading Bill 2025-22, AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI, AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO ZONING ARTICLE

20A, PLANNED BUSINESS PARK DISTRICT (PBP) BY UPDATING THE

PERMITTED USES INCLUDED THEREIN (attached)

b. Second/Final Reading Bill 2025-23, AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI TO ESTABLISH A PROCEDURE TO DISCLOSE

POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AND SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS FOR

CERTAIN MUNICIPAL OFFICIALS (attached)

9. New Business

a. Public Hearing – 2025 Property Tax Levy

b. FULL Reading Bill 2025-24, AN ORDINANCE LEVYING TAX UPON ALL

PROPERTY TAXABLE IN THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI, FOR THE YEAR

2025, AND FIXING THE RATE THEREOF (attached)

c. First Reading Bill 2025-25, AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CAMERON,

MISSOURI, AMENDING PARAGRAPH (C) OF SECTION 5-55, SERVICE

CHARGES, OF DIVISION 2, SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL, OF

ARTICLE III, REFUSE, OF CHAPTER 5, HEALTH AND SANITATION, OF THE

CITY OF CAMERON CODE BY REMOVING THE LANDFILL POST CLOSURE FEE

(attached)

d. First Reading Bill 2025-26, AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO

THE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI,

AND ALLIANCE WATER RESOURCES, INC. FOR MANAGEMENT AND

OPERATIONS SERVICES AT THE CAMERON WASTEWATER FACILITY

(attached)

e. Public Hearing – Fiscal Year 2026 Budget

f. First Reading Bill 2025-27, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI BUDGET OF THE ENSUING FISCAL YEAR OCTOBER 1,

2025 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (attached)

g. Resolution 2025-44, A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO

EXECUTE THE FOURTH AMENDMENT TO THE SOLID WASTE COLLECTION

AGREEMENT WITH R & W CONTAINER FOR RESIDENTIAL WASTE

COLLECTION (attached)

h. Resolution 2025-45, A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF

THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI, TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH

KELLER CONSTRUCTION FOR THE 2025 ASPHALT/OVERLAY STREET

IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS (attached)

i. Resolution 2025-46, A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CAMERON, MISSOURI

CALLING FOR THE JOINT ESTABLISHMENT OF THE I-35 AND BB

TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI TO JOIN WITH THE CAMERON SPECIAL ROAD

DISTRICT TO PETITION TO CREATE THE I-35 AND BB TRANSPORTATION

DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; AND AUTHORIZING CERTAIN ACTIONS RELATED

THERETO (attached)

Also included is the City Manager Report

To: Mayor and City Council

From: Dan Miller, Interim City Manager

Date: August 18, 2025

Re: Manager’s Report

1) 112 E. 3rd Street: Building is completely down. Demolition company is in the process of

clearing the debris and leveling out the site.

2) 205 N. Main St: Staff conducted a walk-through of City Hall on August 13th. The

contractor stated they have disinfected everything in the building except the HVAC

system. The HVAC will be cleaned August 15th and 16th. They will conduct a final wipe

down and disinfection. Then a final walk through with staff.

3) Earl Park: The Parks Department continues the revitalization of Earl Park. Please stop

by and check it out. We want to thank the Cameron Rotary Club for stepping in and

funding the tree trimming in the park.

4). 3rd St. Buildings: The City of Cameron has intervened on the four dangerous buildings

and served the owner with a Nuisance Violation letter. The 5 days has elapsed and the

barricade entrances have been secured and no one is allowed on the property. The city

will start the bidding process for demolition soon.

Finally, readers are referred to minutes of the Council FY 2026 Budget work session --- Staff have outlined budget goals and program priorities and it is a very interesting read. There is much professionalism and forethought to problem-solving seen in this report.