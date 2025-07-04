City Council Packet for Monday July 7

Monday's City Council Packet

Items of Interest:

1). Park Board Appointmernts should be concluded

2). Updates on Dangerous Buildings and City Hall Improvements --- The Council meeting will be preceeded by a City Hall Advisory Committee meeting to make some final decisions on items.

3). Finalizing TA/MOTA CID...

4). Under New Business, Resolution 2025-33

Resolution 2025-33, A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI, UPDATING THE COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE FOR

REGULATING AND ASSESSING FEES AND SERVICE CHARGES (WATER FEES)

We'll be looking into this on Monday.