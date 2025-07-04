Home / Home

City Council Packet for Monday July 7

Fri, 07/04/2025 - 8:58am admin

Monday's City Council Packet

Items of Interest:

1). Park Board Appointmernts should be concluded

2). Updates on Dangerous Buildings and City Hall Improvements --- The Council meeting will be preceeded by a City Hall Advisory Committee meeting to make some final decisions on items.

3). Finalizing TA/MOTA CID...

4). Under New Business, Resolution 2025-33

Resolution 2025-33, A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI, UPDATING THE COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE FOR

REGULATING AND ASSESSING FEES AND SERVICE CHARGES (WATER FEES)

 

We'll be looking into this on Monday.

 

 

PDF icon PACKET 07-07-25.pdf

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media