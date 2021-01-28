City council resolves non-resident board members controversy

After more than a month of discussion, the Cameron City Council found a compromise in handling non-Cameron residents sitting on city boards.

As part of bill establishing the Cameron Community Center Board, the city council approved allowing non-Cameron residents to serve on city boards so long as the governing body was established with that understanding.

“It sets up the ad hoc board that allows some boards to not have city residents,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said. “One members of the council have asked is there may be some other issues for the board? For example, the number of boards a person could sit on or whether a city employee can sit on a board. Those are questions that should be answered and I’ll bring that before the policies and procedures committee.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.