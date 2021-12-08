City council, school board candidate filing begins

Filing for the April Cameron City Council and Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education elections kicked off Tuesday.

Applications for two city council seats and two on the board of education will be available inside Cameron City Hall and the Cameron R-1 School District administrative offices inside the Goodrich Building on Fourth Street.

“The filing date opened around December 15th and it closed January 18th. The state has changed that. Now, the filing date is December 7th through the 28th,” said Councilwoman Julie Ausmus during the latest Cameron City Council meeting in November. “It’s only three weeks and our next regular meeting is on December 6th. That makes it a little tough.”

Ausmus has not announced whether she will run in April. Her seat was the only one originally slated for the ballot, until former Councilman Jon Ingram announced his resignation in early November. Ingram, who previously managed Cameron’s radio stations, served on the council for five months before taking a job at another company in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“That will appear as two separate questions on the ballot. One question will be for the regular schedule council member whose term will be ending. One will be a separately stated to fill the two years remaining on Mr. Ingram’s term,” said Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran, while presenting the council with options for Ingram’s interim and long-term replacement in November.