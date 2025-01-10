City Council verdict is ALMOST in…Final vote to repair existing City Hall January 20

Cameron — The Cameron City Council voted 4-0 with one abstention to place a final vote on the January 20 Council agenda to decide once for all the final disposition of the City Hall controversy.

The decision on voting on the decision…if you can follow all that, should result in the City placing for bids the engineering and architecture of the existing building at a cost estimated between $2.5 million and $3-million dollars.

How they got there, and how those observing the process for many years interpret what they saw, and read between the lines…only the Council, the Mayor and the City Manager know for sure.

What we do know about the process was what we saw and heard, with a few citizens in attendance, with Tom Hamline and Paul Turner speaking to the Council in the second public participation period, with Hamline imploring the Council to “come up with a solution and get this done.”

Turner, with a slightly edgier presentation, challenged the Council by criticizing engineers and architects for charging the City just for placing a bid. Turner evoked a bit of wit and sarcasm, and echoed community sentiments on some of the existing “side options” ranging from permanently renting the Bank Midwest Space, to holding meetings in separate building spaces around town.

The gist…too many mistakes made, too many costs, too little transparency.

Part of the criticism emerging out of the “discussion”on options was the lack of side-by-side, costs for cost comparison between the options of repairing City Hall, repurposing the Community Building, or building a pole-style Morton building on the current second street parking lot.

CPD Police Chief Dan Miller presented an update to the Council on Cameron Dispatch, an important component of the ultimate decision. He spoke to the Council on the trend of Illinois, for example, mandating the consolidation of dispatch centers in the state into eight regional dispatch centers.

Miller suggested that was likely coming for Missouri and that Cameron was ahead of the curve in preparation for doing so, emphasizing the strong point that “if we steer the ship, we control the direction of what happens for us.”

City Manager Steve Rasmussen then said the objective of the discussion moving on was to come up with a recommendation for the City’s direction on City Hall. Council members had been presented with the same spreadsheets on costs that made up the Citizen-Observer’s exclusives on discussion points and costs.

Rasmussen pointed out the $5.2 million estimated cost for the Morton new construction, $5.5 million for the Community Center refit and the $2.5 to $3-million price tag for City Hall.

At pre-council individual meetings with council members, which are designed by Rasmussen to explain what the Council will be asked to decide upon, it has to be inferred that the dollar-for-dollar side-by-sides were discussed. It’s important to note that these City Manager/Individual Council member sit-downs are approached carefully so as not to constitute quorums under Sunshine Laws.

That those discussions really didn’t occur in the Council meeting leads observers to “infer” that the council members' minds were mostly made up before they arrived, and the loudest critics suggest that the City Manager may have influenced the Council in the direction of a desired outcome.

While implied by onlookers, there is no evidence that this occurred.

John Feighert was the first to counter Rasmussen’s assertions on the cost for the Community Center, suggesting the need for minor construction work, spartan office space construction and cubicles for City staff should be utilized to hold down costs.

Stating the necessity of private meeting spaces, placement of a vault, construction of ADA compliant restrooms, and a drive-through for bill payment, Rasmussen countered the austerity push with the realities of repurposing the building for something other than it’s original purpose.

Rasmussen illustrated one of the primary differences in the $2.5 million dollar versus $3-million dollar figure for City Hall in pointing out the difference between a new flat roof(approximately $100,000) versus the pitched, hipped seam roof which would cost $500,000+, due to the necessary movement of HVAC and other items built into the existing roof of the building.

“You (the Council) has to decide if you want to cut costs now, and replace the roof again in ten years, or spend the money for something that will last a lot longer.” Rasmussen said. “We don’t want to be back where we were in ten years.”

The discussion on the vaults, estimated to cost $225,000 in any new construction, revealed that City Hall currently holds two vaults… one a 15 x 18 foot vault upstairs and the other a 15 x 24 foot vault downstairs.

Blades revealed that in addition to those spaces, three other rooms are used for the enormous amount of overflow documents, some of which dates back to 1850 and the founding of the City.

Mayor Curtis pointed out the current expenditure on the engineering study, costing $405,000, which identified all the issues present in City Hall.

Curtis spoke to the recognition that cost estimates may fluctuate with economic conditions and fluidity, among other things.

Curtis justified the study by saying, “You can’t fix a building and bid it out to be fixed if we don’t know what was going on with it.”

Curtis spoke of the intensive work done by PSD engineer Frank Comer, who concluded that “the bones of the building are good” and that”we want what we do to last, be built right, meet the needs of our citizens, and be good, solid and well-built.”

Rasmussen interjected that it is now internal policy that the Building Inspector will inspect all buildings leading into the budgeting process in May, identifying maintenance issues, and projecting the needed “fixes” into department budgets.

Gina Reed-Hibler spoke of her belief that City Hall needed to be located “in the heart of the city”, pointing out some historical aspects of that.

She found herself shut down by Curtis, who said the Council needed to “stay on topic”, but for purposes of the discussion, Reed-Hibler was on record for moving ahead on City Hall repairs.

John Breckenridge, visibly feeling the weight of the discussion, weighed in, saying “We have to have the courage to stand up and get a solution to this.”

“We’re not going to leave the next council with another hole in the ground in downtown.” he stated emphatically, concluding by saying that he intended to vote to repair City Hall.

There seemed to be a degree of desire to simply jump forward and make the decision Monday night, but Blades and Rasmussen both asserted that this was simply discussion of options and the outcome needed to be a decision that could be placed on the January 20 agenda for a final vote.

Feighert made a motion that the Community Center should be an option discussed and potentially voted on in the next meeting. His motion died for lack of a second.

Breckendridge then made the motion that repair of the existing City Hall should be the discussion item for resolution on January 20.

Reed-Hibler provided the second on Breckenridge’s motion and the dye was cast as the Council voted 4-0 with Feighert abstaining to vote on the motion.

In the end, it seems evident that Breckenridge’s support came down to redoing City Hall in a more austere fashion, using metal siding rather than doing the facing brick work which signalled the demise of the current situation. Curtis appeared to be swayed by the work already done and in opposition to the “extras” for dispatch, vaults, and engineering studies on the other two options.

Reed-Hibler has been on record since the Town Hall of her support for restoring City Hall.

In answer to a concern by Breckenridge about replacing the brick facade on the front of the building, Rasmussen suggested the aesthetic appearance of the exterior “could” more resemble the Public Safety and Public Works buildings than the current set-up, and that mostly seemed to satisfy Breckenridge’s concern.

Next week, the Council will hold a Tuesday, January 14 “Council Work Session” meeting to discuss rates and fees for public utilities. It does not appear that such a session, open to the public, will be held on the subject of City Hall repair.

“Requests for Qualifications” for engineers/architects have been sent out to local contractors, as well as to everyone across the state and region “built” for such work.

The content of the rest of the Council meeting will be covered in a “follow-on” article in the print edition of the Citizen-Observer January 16 The setting of April election date, resolution for the Midwest Pool Management discussion and other items will be outlined in that article.