CITY COUNCIL VOTES DOWN POOL CONTRACT

CITY COUNCIL MEETS NOVEMBER 4—VOTES DOWN MIDWEST POOL CONTRACT

BY Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

CAMERON — The Cameron City Council met Monday night, and threw cold water on the continued management of the Cameron Aquatic Center by Midwest Pool Management.

In an otherwise fairly routine meeting where one bill and three resolutions were passed 5-0 by the Council, the tabled resolution 2024-46 failed on two separate options with a confusing set of council votes on each.

Midwest Pool General Manager returned to the Council with a “Plan B” for their consideration which would have cut costs and put the control and application of the needed pool chemicals in control of the City.

As that was discussed, and voted on as a precursor to “Plan A” which was the contract as presented in the last Council meeting, “Plan B” failed on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Becky Curtis and Councilman John Feighert voting yes, John Breckenridge, Gina Reed-Hibler and Karen Hamlet voting no.

The Plan A vote failed by a similar 3-2 vote, with Reed-Hibler and Hamlet voting yes and Curtis, Breckenridge and Feighert voting no.

That curious and puzzling pair of votes left City Manager Steve Rasmussen in the position of moving forward with Finance and Park staff to try and construct a plan for internal city management of the Center under the control of the City.