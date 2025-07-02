City Council Work Session Minutes Hint at FY2026 Budget Direction

Draft Minutes of the June 28 City Council Work Session reflect the probable budget requests of City Staff looking forward to budget time, and are instructive to citizens on what is coming down the pike.

We will provide the "draft" minutes as provided by City Clerk Shellie Blades here:

CITY OF CAMERON

WORK SESSION MINUTES

June 30, 2025

CITY COUNCIL:

Becky Curtis P

Gina Reed Hibler P

John Breckenridge P

John Feigert P

Mark Carr A

CITY STAFF PRESENT:

Interim City Manager Miller Public Works Director Wilson

City Clerk Blades City Inspector Shaw

Interim Utility Director Morey Police Captain O’Boyle

Community/Eco Devo Director Rains Fire Chief O’Donnell

Finance Director Weigand Accountant Shrimpton

Park Superintendent Sloan IT Manager Wilson

The City Council of the City of Cameron, Missouri, met on June 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Training Room of the Public Safety Building for a work session. Present from the Council were Mayor Becky Curtis and Councilmembers Gina Reed Hibler, John Breckenridge, and John Feighert. Absent: Mark Carr.

STAFF REPORTS:

Interim Utility Director Morey:

Sewer :

· Need to purchase a CCTV camera for lines/mains to investigate and repair lines by adding liners if possible or rebuild if necessary. Staff estimates an annual budget for this program of $125,000 per year for multiple years.

· A new sewer main construction for the area of the future TA Truckstop will likely begin next year sometime thanks to the easement granted by the Earley Family. Project estimate is around $700,000.

· A grant from MIRMA may be possible for the purchase of a sewer camera.

· Lift station rehabilitation program estimates one lift station per year at about $60,000-$100,000 per year until they are all up-to-date.

· Sewer plant – only routine maintenance for now but will be looking at regulatory updates for phosphorous in 5-10 years.

Water Treatment Plant:

· Clear wells need to be cleaned, last time was in 2012. Estimate $10,000-$12,000 project.

· Need to build a security fence around the Wal-Mart water tower (required by DNR) for an estimated cost of $25,000-$30,000.

· Sidewalks at the Water Plant need repaired/replaced.

· Need to purchase a snow plow to clean the Water Plant lot as well as the pump station road ($5,000-$6,000).

· Have conservatively reduced the budgeted amount for chemicals for the Water Plant by 25% in anticipation of the GNWWC water line going live. Have also reduced the utility budget by 10%.

· Will be adding utility fees to the Comprehensive Fee Schedule at the next meeting which had previously been omitted from the document.

Water/Sewer Distribution :

· The GIS mapping project of the sewer manholes is ongoing.

· Preliminary engineering report for the Third Street (Walnut to Cherry) water line replacement is estimated at $50,000. DNR Grants may be available to assist with this.

· There is a 2028 deadline to identify 25% of lead service lines. Staff is hopeful this can be done in-house.

· The water lines to the TA Truckstop will need to be raised along BB Highway and lowered on Packard Lane. This will be done at TA’s expense but may cause outages and boil orders while the project is occurring.

· Need a dump truck to replace the used truck purchased two years ago due to high maintenance & repair expenses ($100,000 estimate). Also staff’s ranger truck is having increased mechanical issues as well.

Electric :

· We are on year three of the three-year Osmose pole inspection and replacement project.

· Due to timing issues, the City will take delivery of two bucket trucks ordered in year’s past.

· The mini-excavator is to the point that it needs to be replaced (estimate $100,000).

· A thermographic camera needs to be purchased to find hot spots ($10,000-$15,000) and there may be some assistance available through a MIRMA grant.

· The breakroom at the Electric Garage is in need of a remodel as it is non-functional in its current state.

Community/Economic Development Director Rains:

· Asked for Council’s direction on the sale of the Business Park. It has been advertised since March. Do they want to engage realtors?

· The World Cup is coming to Kansas City next summer. The City is working with the Chamber and other local groups to organize events to draw visitors to Cameron during this time.

· Staff met with representatives of Pop’s Music Festival about a possible event this fall and inquired about them coming back next summer during the World Cup time period. The event they wish to put on would be located at the Airport.

· Continuing to work with the Ehrhardt’s on their CID. They’ve agreed to bring a sit-down restaurant to their property and would like to do a Chapter 100 project after construction.

· Continuing to work on the TA Truckstop CID.

· Working with the US36 Bob F Griffin Road CID on their upcoming transportation improvement project.

· Have meetings scheduled with our State Representative and Senator this week on the BB Highway corridor and TDD.

· Inquired about placing a 15-acre plot of land behind Wal-Mart for sale.

· Working with P&Z to update the zoning regulations in the downtown area.

· Looking to sell some or all of the acreage remaining in the Crossroads Corporate Center.

· Checking into grant funding to demolish the dangerous building on the Water Plant property.

· Suggested canceling the contract for mowing and snow removal at the Community Building and transfer those funds to provide those services in-house.

Public Works Director Wilson:

· There are two big transportation projects coming up: Harris Street ($2.1 million) and Godfrey Street. Harris Street will begin this year and carryover into next year and Godfrey will begin next year and carry over into 2027.

· Is working on the bid for the annual asphalt overlay project. He anticipates there will be roughly $550,000 to spend this year on street overlays.

· The solid waste contract will need to be renewed this year. He will meet with R&W Container about the next two-year contract.

· The Airport project is wrapping up.

· Researching purchasing a used paver to bring some of that type of work in-house ($50,000-$60,000 estimate).

· The mowers at the airport and for facility maintenance need to be replaced. ($16,000 each)

· The repair expenses on the small public works truck are starting to add up. The current truck is 20 years old.

· The street sweeper is costing $6,000-$8,000 per year in maintenance and repairs. Staff is recommending selling it and then leasing a unit for two-week blocks prior to scheduled parades and then for a month in the fall to clean the streets at a much-reduced price.

IT Manager Wilson:

· Updated Council on the IT Master Plan.

· Researching VoIP for Administration’s and the Police Department’s phone systems.

· Researching the best avenue to integrate M365 to Administration and the Police Department.

City Inspector Shaw:

· The Inspector vehicle needs to be replaced.

· The trap/neuter/release program is doing great. He will gather the budget numbers for that program and provide them to Council.

· Suggested a community dumpster program to assist the community with cleaning up their trash.

· Suggested making some adjustments to the comprehensive fee schedule on permits. Currently new garages and such are not included.

· Suggested adopting a newer version of the building code. We are currently using 2015.

Captain O’Boyle:

· Had a committee meeting last week to discuss recruitment and retention strategies. Currently down four officers and anticipate two more losses before the end of the year. They are restructuring the police/dispatch budgets to make funds available for these strategies.

· The implementation of their new records management system went well and staff’s involvement saved their department a lot of money.

· The department is upgrading their duty weapons and making improvements to the firing range.

· The MDTs in the patrol cars need to be replaced.

· Researching camera systems to be placed throughout the community to aid with crime investigations. Council was concerned with citizen’s privacy issues and was assured the cameras would be in public spaces.

· Need to construct an evidence cage in the evidence room per MIRMA requirements.

· The Law Enforcement Training Center is currently being used by Brightspeed while they try to recover from the fire damage.

· Looking at recruiting speakers for in-house training and for community events.

· The Dispatch Center is looking to add additional agencies.

· MOSWIN radiosh and radio tower upgrades are coming to Cameron. Additionally, upgrades to the radio shed to allow for VoIP phones and monitor upgrades are being considered.

Fire Chief O’Donnell:

· Fire Department calls for service are way up.

· The new tanker purchased won’t be delivered until next budget year and is a 50/50 cost share with the Fire District.

· The general fund portion of the Fire Department budget covers the day-to-day expenses.

· Looking to purchase radios and equipment with next year’s budget as well as tanks and pumps.

· Researching a safe room for housing radios (EF5 safe).

· The Fire Department is authorized to staff 35 firefighters but they’ve only been keeping 30 on the rolls. With the increased calls for service, they are now going to fill those remaining vacancies.

· Their sales tax revenues have been good and have allowed the Department to make necessary upgrades and improvements.

· The transportation improvement project for the US 36 Bob F Griffin Road CID has been sent to MoDOT for final approval. The CID wishes to extend the timeline for their sales tax to allow for 10 more years of payments. An Ordinance to accomplish this will be coming to Council at the next meeting.

Finance Director Weigand:

· Regarding the CID projects – the City is just the pass through for the tax dollars.

· Additionally, the GNWWC funds also come through the City.

· The repairs for City Hall may need financing before the project is complete.

· The demolition of the building at 112 E. Third Street will likely be able to be paid out right.

· Administrative staff has some printer/copier needs that may get addressed with the upcoming budget.

· The debt on the Animal Care Facility will be paid off in the next year. This is also the last year for one of the dump truck’s payments.

Accountant Shrimpton:

· Advised Council that he and the Public Works Director are working together to oversee the City Hall project.

Park Superintendent Sloan:

· The new playground and tennis/pickleball rehabilitation projects have been completed.

· Vandalism at the parks has been extremely costly. Staff is looking at camera and alarm systems to assist with eliminating this unnecessary expense.

· He is still working on replacing the scoreboards at the ballfields and moving the existing scoreboards to the soccer fields.

· The Park Board rejected having Bartlett & West do the engineering for the parking lot at the ballfields so he is starting over on that project. This project is already included in existing financing.

· There are several large trees to be taken down in the parks and he is looking at contracting that work out.

· The 1998 Dodge used by the Park Department needs to be replaced. He is hoping to fund a replacement vehicle with the sale of some old mowers.

· The Grindstone Reservoir fishing dock needs to be replaced. ($30,000-$50,000 estimate)

· Working with staff on updating fees on the Comprehensive Fee Schedule before the fall ball season.

· The pool will likely close sometime between 8/1/25 & 8/15/25 but they will remain open, possibly just sections of the pool, for as long as possible.

· The chemical company they’ve utilized at the pool has been helpful with oversight on some potential maintenance needs.

· The sidewalk on the north side of McCorkle Park has been fixed. The old water fountain was removed and they still need to correct the potential trip hazard with the water line.

City Clerk Blades:

· Informed Council that the drop box at City Hall has been closed and a new box is now located across from City Hall at the Electric Garage.

· The outdoor bathrooms at City Hall will be taken out of service as part of the City Hall project. City Clerk Blades suggested delaying any improvements to that space until after the City Hall project is completed.

· Noted that IT Manager Wilson is getting quotes to update the network cabling in City Hall while the sheetrock is removed.

· Noted there would likely be equipment replacement requests with the new budget for printers/copiers/computers.

MISCELLANEOUS

· Public Works Director Wilson commented that Interim City Manager Miller is doing an excellent job.

· Community/Economic Development Director Rains noted that they have a pre-bid meeting tomorrow on Third Street regarding the demolition of 112 E. Third.

· Interim City Manager Miller stated he met with Brightspeed and the repair of phone service will be slow. A new temporary number has been set up for City Hall. Brightspeed has set up temporary shop at the Law Enforcement Training Center and they are giving out wifi pucks for phone service to their customers.

· Councilmember Breckenridge commented that he ran into some people in another community who liked coming to the Cameron Aquatics Center. Superintendent Sloan added that the pool staff have indicated they are happy with the City’s management of the facility.

· Mayor Curtis inquired about the speed slide and about bullying at the pool. Supt. Sloan noted they’ve had issues with the breaker for the slide and that it needs to be changed out but no issues with the slide other than that. Supt. Sloan also relayed that a few kids have been kicked out for smoking marijuana and that staff does not tolerate bullying.

· Mayor Curtis said that she attended a training event put on by MPUA last week and they recommended having five and ten year plans for equipment and budgets.

The meeting adjourned at 8:37 p.m.