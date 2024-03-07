City explores replacing airport runways

Touching down at Cameron Memorial Airport may get a little easier in the near future after the Cameron City Council approved hiring a contractor to design the project.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, the council approved its 10 percent portion of the estimated $444,000 design cost.

“We’re hoping that everything will go through, and we can start tearing up the runway by the end of the year – in the winter months – and hopefully whenever the weather breaks, we will be able to get going with that,” said Tad Wilson, interim Public Works Director.

The $440,000 will go to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., which covers preparation of final construction plans, specifications and an estimated cost of the new runway. Grants from the FAA and MoDOT would cover 90 percent of the $444,000, requiring the Cameron City Council’s action in approving the remaining $44,400 Monday.

In 2022, Cameron Memorial Airport Manager Eric Stevens reached out to the city council regarding runway repairs. As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, while speaking to the council, Evans said issues with the runway steam from stress fractures in the concrete. Through use, as well as hot and cold seasons contracting and expanding the concrete, small micro fractures developed. The new concrete used for the runway, if approved, would add another 1,000 feet to the runway. This would give pilots additional room for error when landing in wet conditions or aborting a takeoff in the event of an emergency. By taking no action, the fissures will only increase in size.

“It’s not going to get any better. It’s only going to get worse,” said Evans, during Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting.

In 2022, Evans estimated the project could cost as much as $5 million, but the majority of the funds would come from part of a transportation grant by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city would have to fund $275,000 of the project with funds likely coming from city reserves.

“A small airplane, it wouldn’t effect much, but hitting the runway at 90 miles an hour (in a larger jet) and having a blowout, it could be a big deal,” said Evans in 2022.