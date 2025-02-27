City files Motion to Dismiss Park Board Suit

Padraic Corcoran, Cameron City Attorney filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Cameron Park Board, in a February 26 filing with the 43rd Circuit Court.

The action was taken as part of an Executive Session of the Cameron City Council held February 26, and followed the recommendation of the Council and agreement by Corcoran. City Manager Steve Rasmussen could not offer commentary on the City's action, other than to confirm that the motion to dismiss had been filed with the court.

Matt Arndt, Cameron Park Board v. City of Cameron is scheduled to be heard in an "expedited review" hearing Friday, March 7 at the Clinton County Courthouse in Plattsburg. The case will be heard by Judge Ryan Horseman.

The Citizen-Observer will update this story as more details become available.