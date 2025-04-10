City Hall Advisory Committee Reports out to Council

The City Hall Advisory Committee, under the leadership of local builders, contractors and trade specialists has reviewed the City’s bid-ready documents, and submitted an interesting and meaningful report to the City Council, following the Council releasing Requests for Bids for the Phase I “Demolition and Remediation” Plan.

Crafted by Otto Sweet, the Committee’s findings on the documents included:

1---The bid evaluation process should be explicitly defined to ensure transparency.

2---A pre-bid meeting or site walkthrough should be mandatory for all bidders to improve estimate accuracy.

3---Bid submittal locations need clarification, calling on all paperwork to be referred to the City Hall temporary location at Bank Midwest.

Sweet’s document continues through a series of findings and recommendations that are important moving forward.

Sweet and the Committee reviewed Payment Terms and Retainage, Quality Control and Inspection Requirements, Warranty and Post-Completion requirements, in each case providing very detailed recommendations designed to be as cost-effective as possible, as open in communicating to bidders what is expected, and the importance of supervision when the process begins.

In a review of Bid Drawings, Sweet and the Committee related findings on the general drawings that needed to be specified and practical questions answered before contractors could present all-inclusive bids.

Sweet’s recommendations on the Drawings dealt with construction parking, where the office would be set up, and material staging would be, specific plans for removal of the entire plaza wall, and inspections for unknown asbestos, given that a discovery of this later if not identified pre-Phase I lead to expensive and unanticipated change orders which push costs up.

Finally, the Committee related that the Council needs to specify the use of existing power, HVAC, and other systems while the builder is in the midst of the program.

With the RFB documents released (published in the 4/10/2025 edition of the Citizen-Observer), the Advisory Committee has already anticipated and saved thousands in costs to the City.