CITY HALL ADVISORY COUNCIL NAMED; COMMISSIONED

Cameron — “Avengers Assemble…”

At the invitation of Mayor Becky Curtis and behest of the Cameron City Council, local property manager and real estate buyer.Sue Manion was tasked with the identification of local contractors across the spectrum to serve as “back up” to City Staff and the City Council as they check the boxes in restoring the Cameron City Hall.

The group, with no vested financial interest and who have the express purpose of assisting the City in getting the most for its money were the brainchild of Manion, who has cast a large shadow over this process despite her diminutive stature.

“We sought out people in every conceivable area who could come in and assist.” Manion said. “They were community leaders who were happy to serve.”

Included in the group are Corey Phillips of CT Excavating, Gale Scobee from Scobee Electric, Jim Ford, who works at Cameron Housing Authority, spent 18-years as a City Employee with extensive knowledge of the structure, Mark Cline, a master plumber with Thompson Plumbing, , Tyler Hullinger from Hullinger Roofing, Gary Manion with Manion Complete Concrete and Construction, Manion Properties, Bob Bruyer with Manion Complete Concrete and Construction and Otto Sweet with R & S Electric.

“I told Mayor (Becky) Curtis that the group needed original plans, all reports on the building and issues with it, and all studies completed over the life of the building.” Manion said.

The group received a tour of City Hall this week from City officials, and the work begins. The City has sent a letter laying out parameters to the “wise men”, but all involved are on the same page with what needs to be done.

“We’ve communicated to City Staff that we aren’t there to circumvent their position(s), but we are there to assure that everyone involved has what they need to make wise decisions, from ordering and blue prints, to bid evaluation, to the day to day oversight of reconstruction.” Manion said.

In a Tuesday conversation with Mayor Becky Curtis, the Mayor pointed out how grateful the Council was to have the support.

“We’ve had so many “epic fails” with the construction of the pool, concession stands pointing backwards, that there is a lingering need, and an imperative to get this right.” Curtis said.

“The guys (advisory group) have received the reports, what we need to have addressed and now the tour.” Curtis said.”We want them to help us get to the bottom dollar to make sure our money is spent well.”

The Council, which meets Monday, February 17 at 6:00 pm, follows up that meeting with the first of up to four “work sessions” including the Council, the Advisory Group, and PST Engineering on Tuesday, February 18.

The first session is aimed at simply identifying the steps and sequence of what will happen leading up to the design of plans and blueprints. The second, as yet unscheduled work session will decide whether to replace the current flat roof with another one, or a “pitched hip-seamed” roof, the roof being the precipitating cause of the current issues.

The third session will be aimed at addressing outside facade and structural issues and how the “wrapper” of the building is to be presented.

“There are so many things that were done wrong with this, so many corners cut.” Curtis said, who in a discussion point with the Citizen-Observer identifies an outcome that with, up-to-date and conscientious maintenance and “asset management” can provide the City with at least a 30-year structure.

With both Manion and Curtis, the Citizen-Observer discussed “points of contact” where the Advisory Group would provide it’s most valuable input.

1—Choosing the Options —PST will provide items and “discussion options” to help the Council identify what basics, and what bells and whistles are to go into the new structure. The Advisory Group can help the Council weigh and balance pros and cons on different aspects of the ordering process, much like ordering a car from the factory and choosing the options.

2—Helping Assess received bids — When prospective contractors submit bids, and staff and the Council review them, the AC(Advisory Council) can assess, down to the line item the veracity of each bid. They’ll be able to spot good plans and straight shooting, and they’ll be able to assess “under bids” which run into “cost overruns” later with the dreaded “change order. The AC can help the Council assure that bidders have quoted the City transparently, and fairly. They can also assist the City in identifying negotiating points in accepting a final bid and signing contracts.

3—Continuous “City’s Advocate” oversight once construction begins — Whether it is individuals from the group (say, Concrete specialist) presiding over the laying of concretet, the City Building Inspector or some other individual tasked with this duty, one glaring point of PST’s bid for the engineering costs was inspection on site from “time to time”.

Both Manion and Curtis agreed that such assistance was needed and it was necessary to assure the public that this construction project, “jumping the shark” for efficiency and effectiveness, is completed in the City’s best interests.

When perfect is the standard, there is no other option. That’s how important this is to all concerned right now.

The Council work session February 18, yet to be scheduled for time, is open to the public (but not a public meeting).

“I’m gratified that the City Council was willing to indulge the call for this group.” Manion said. “It’s not about anyone’s ego, it’s about getting the job done and done right.”

Avengers Assemble, indeed.