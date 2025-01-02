CITY HALL COST ESTIMATES RELEASED WITH BOARD AGENDA---EXCLUSIVE

City Hall Repair Estimates Released in Council Agenda Packet

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron — Tucked away on page 14 of next Monday’s City Council agenda are approximately a page and a half of cost estimates attached to the two primary “other” options the Council will discuss, specifically the refit of the Cameron Community Center and construction of a new Morton style building on the 2nd Street Parking lot adjacent to City Hall.

Anyone hoping that taxpayers would save money by moving from City Hall, and into new confines will be knocked flat by the estimates City Manager Steve Rasmussen and city staff will present to the Council Monday night.

The current estimate for repair of City Hall sits at between $2.5 and $3 million dollars and would represent keeping the existing structure, repairing the “innards” on an otherwise solid foundation and steel frame, and occupying the current basement with what will soon be Cameron Regional Dispatch.

The estimates for the refit of the Community Center total $5.5 million with the critical upgrades of the existing Center building at $1.2 million, the upgrade of the west end of the building at $1.3 million, and the placement of dispatch at $1.5 million. A new vault, estimated at $225,000 is part of the package and “hardening” space for Dispatch, which in any new arrangement must be fortified to withstand an EF-5 tornado, must include excavation of the existing concrete slab of the Community Center.

The estimates for the construction of a new Morton Style building on the 2nd Street Parking lot are similarly startling, coming in at $5.2 million. The building itself would come in at $736,000 for the shell, $2.16 million for office construction (difference being starting from scratch), with Dispatch coming in at the same $1.5 million price tag.

In both cases, constants include $225,000 for a new vault, $545,000 estimated cost for engineer and architect fees, and $35,000 for a backup generator.

Space requirements used as part of the estimate are 17,000 square feet and represent a comparative equal in size to the current building. 5,000 square feet are set aside as the “model” for the Dispatch center, representing the available space in the basement of City Hall should Dispatch relocate from their current housing at Cameron’s PD Building.

In a Monday interview with Police Chief Dan Miller, Communications Director Brent Blackburn, and Assistant Communications Director Hillary Hosman, it was learned that Dispatch, currently handling emergency calls in Cameron, Clinton County, and, since October of 2023, Caldwell County, is expanding from four dispatch stations to seven, which will tighten space some, but is adequate and workable given the current parameters.

Discussions are underway with other counties and municipalities for Cameron Dispatch to pick up additional responsibilities from those surrounding counties.

Owing to some confusion on exactly what the benefit of expanding those services to other areas is to Cameron, it was learned that while new money would flow from additional counties into the Dispatch “line item” account, it will not represent profit or added general revenue, but rather, will be “pass-through” dollars that go to the costs of salary, training, insurance, FICA, etc., mostly personnel costs.

A benefit would be the addition of up to five new dispatchers in the short term, and a maximum number of dispatch stations at 15, per the identified capacity and need for coverage from more people.

New jobs are a definite plus, and in the “zero-sum” game of “money in, money out”, it will not cost the City any more money for funding than what resides in the Dispatch budget.

The “apples to apples” comparisons, while helpful in comparing one option against the others are likely to generate a lot of discussion between Council members and will likely generate a lot of community input as well.

Keeping in mind the $2.2 to $3-million price tag attached to City Hall repair, it’s noteworthy that $405,000 to engineering firm PST was used to identify to the “last nit” what would need to be done to rehabilitate the building to a place of safe habitability.

Questions about options B and C that the Council and the public will likely have (and which occur to the Citizen-Observer at first glance), include:

Is 17,000 square feet of facility absolutely necessary? If so, why? Is there a reason that is something more than just matching the city’s previous working space? Is $1.5 million for Dispatch, with 5,000 square feet set aside absolutely necessary? Recognizing that if new accommodations become the decided upon direction, Dispatch should move with the city, and to have them protected from tornadoes, bombs, and earthquakes to keep functioning in an apocalyptic scenario will save a lot of lives, none the least of which will be the EMS service people who will be the last to leave their desks in the event of the unthinkable. With four dispatcher stations operating behind the plexiglass inside the PD’s front door, it’s hard to imagine them having much more than 600 square feet of operating space. If they get to a prescribed “ideal” of 15 dispatchers, would 2,500 to 3,000 square feet do it? What are we missing?

If one thinks that our “spitballing” on this subject sounds chincy, we’re talking about $180.00 per square foot for materials and labor costs. That 2,000 square feet adds up quickly.

Add the existing engineer fees, the City Hall repair now is $2.9 to $3.5 million dollars. On any other option, the estimated cost of demolition adds $225,000 to take down City Hall and another $200,000 if preserving the existing basement.

An option floated after the Town Hall meeting was for Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler to sell her interest in the 200 block of 3rd Street buildings. While demolition of the existing buildings would be a cool $400,000, add back in City Hall Demo and the over run of costs mounts quickly, making that option a likely non-starter.

In any case what the Council ultimately determines depends almost entirely on the sale of the 349-acre Cameron Business Industrial Park, asking price $5.5 million.

Keeping in mind that the first $ 2 million of those proceeds would be attached to retiring a debt to the City Utility Department(from which the land was purchased), leaves the City with $3.5 to work with.

A recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to change the designation of the property to CMP2, which effectively limits any new development to office space, potential light industry and prohibits farming or meat-packing on the property.

An important question...How does the City pay for this, whatever option is chosen, if it doesn't make liquid the Industrial Park asset? Bond Issue? New City Hall Tax? And given that we are past the filing for any new ballot proposition on the subject, in the worst-case scenario, does the City tap reserves to pay the tab?

We will be adding to this story tomorrow following conversations with City Manager Steve Rasmussen and City Staff responsible for obtaining the estimates on the City’s options.

As it stands the Monday, January 6 meeting will be held at the Public Safety Meeting beginning at 6:00 PM.

Community participation is important at this meeting, but noting that it is a regular City Council ,meeting, opportunities to address the Council are limited to five minutes per person at the beginning of the meeting, and five minutes at the end.

A full agenda, including a revisited discussion on management of the Aquatic Center, which would “lead” any other time promises to have intrigue as well.

The full Council Agenda can be found on the City of Cameron web page under “Government” and “Agendas/Minutes”.

