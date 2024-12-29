CITY HALL OPTIONS OUTLINE
CITY HALL OPTIONS RELEASED BY CITY
Cameron — City Manager Steve Rasmussen released the outline of the City Hall “discussion’ of options to be presented to the Cameron City Council Monday, January 6.
The outline is being printed in full here:
CITY HALL REPAIR
-
Locations
-
Costs
-
Soft Considerations
-
Possible Options
OVERALL OUTLINE
-
Location Issues
-
Current City Hall
-
Community Center
-
Stay in Bank Midwest Building
-
Second Street Parking Lot/200 Block of East Third Street
-
Buy/Build a new building
B) Costs
-
Demolition of current City Hall
-
Leave Foundation (serves as home of Police Dispatch center)
-
Complete and Parking Lot
2. Vault Construction
3. Morton Building Shell
a. Concrete - 1,900 yards
4. Construction - 17,000 Square feet
5. Engineering/Architect
6. Office Construction- 17,000 sq. ft.
-
Administration/Clerks
-
Council Chamber
-
15 offices
-
3-conference rooms
-
Police dispatch
-
I.T. server room
-
HVAC/Electrical
-
ADA handicapped accessible construction
-
Lobby
-
Break room
-
Drive thru
7. Community Center
-
Current update — 3900 square feet
-
Total area - 9800 square feet
-
Upgrade west end
-
Vault
-
Council chamber and drive thru
8. Demolition of 200 block of East Third Street.
C. Soft Considerations
-
Downtown location
-
Near to most residents
-
Adjacent to other city departments
2. Current Facility Ownership
-
Bank Midwest
-
Community Center Board
-
200-block of East Third — Gina Reed-Hibler
D. Possible Options
-
Complete repair of City Hall
-
Community Center
-
Current Upgrade to 3900 sq. ft.
-
Additional Upgrade of 5,900 square feet
I. Concrete
II. Office construction front and back
III. Vault construction
IV. Council Chamber
V. Drive Thru
VI. Engineer/Architect
3. Stay at Bank Midwest
-
Vault
-
Drive Thru
-
Council Chamber
4. Second Street Parking Lot/200 block of East 3rd Street
-
Morton Building
-
Office Construction
-
Vault
-
Engineer/Architect
5. Buy new building
-
8400 Square feet
-
Council Chamber
-
Vault
-
Office Construction
-
Elevator
-
Engineering/Architect