CITY HALL OPTIONS OUTLINE

CITY HALL OPTIONS RELEASED BY CITY

Cameron — City Manager Steve Rasmussen released the outline of the City Hall “discussion’ of options to be presented to the Cameron City Council Monday, January 6.

The outline is being printed in full here:

CITY HALL REPAIR

Locations Costs Soft Considerations Possible Options

OVERALL OUTLINE

Location Issues

Current City Hall Community Center Stay in Bank Midwest Building Second Street Parking Lot/200 Block of East Third Street Buy/Build a new building

B) Costs

Demolition of current City Hall

Leave Foundation (serves as home of Police Dispatch center) Complete and Parking Lot

2. Vault Construction

3. Morton Building Shell

a. Concrete - 1,900 yards

4. Construction - 17,000 Square feet

5. Engineering/Architect

6. Office Construction- 17,000 sq. ft.

Administration/Clerks Council Chamber 15 offices 3-conference rooms Police dispatch I.T. server room HVAC/Electrical ADA handicapped accessible construction Lobby Break room Drive thru

7. Community Center

Current update — 3900 square feet Total area - 9800 square feet Upgrade west end Vault Council chamber and drive thru

8. Demolition of 200 block of East Third Street.

C. Soft Considerations

Downtown location

Near to most residents Adjacent to other city departments

2. Current Facility Ownership

Bank Midwest Community Center Board 200-block of East Third — Gina Reed-Hibler

D. Possible Options

Complete repair of City Hall Community Center

Current Upgrade to 3900 sq. ft. Additional Upgrade of 5,900 square feet

I. Concrete

II. Office construction front and back

III. Vault construction

IV. Council Chamber

V. Drive Thru

VI. Engineer/Architect

3. Stay at Bank Midwest

Vault Drive Thru Council Chamber

4. Second Street Parking Lot/200 block of East 3rd Street

Morton Building Office Construction Vault Engineer/Architect

5. Buy new building