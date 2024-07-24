City Hall set to move

A special meeting about City Hall was held at the Public Safety Building last Friday. This indicated a decision had been made for the safety of City Hall staff members. City Hall employees will be moving their offices to inside the Bank Midwest building on the second floor by August 1st, located at 1304 N Walnut St., and will be resuming normal business operations.

Until further notice, this will be Cameron City Hall's new location until repairs are made to the building. City Manager Steve Rasmussen states the City will be placed on an 18-month contract with a monthly rent of $7,250. However, they aren’t sure how long it will be before City Hall is repaired. With repairs and issues with the building, roof and more, the City is looking at a costly expense of several million dollars. During the special meeting, council members passed and approved the lease with Bank Midwest.