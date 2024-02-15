City hopeful for fall opening of 25-mile, $43 million pipeline

A problem plaguing Cameron since its founding may soon come to a resolution next fall following an announcement from Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen during the most recent Cameron City Council meeting.

Rasmussen announced Cameron could have a permanent source of water as soon as this fall with city officials hoping to wrap up the final 10 easements required for construction this week.

“The Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission, we are nearing completion on that. We’re at 67 percent completion, by our last report, and it looks like we’re going to be able to put the pipe under the Platte River, and that would be quite a significant accomplishment,” Rasmussen said.

The pipeline is part of a 25-mile, $43 million project that broke ground in November of 2021; after the city procured a grant from the USDA. The pipeline runs from Cameron to the Missouri River near St. Joseph. The project had been in the works for more than a decade, but a severe drought in 2018 hastened it after water levels at Cameron Reservoir forced city officials to consider building an emergency pipeline to the Pony Express Lake. As part of Cameron’s affiliation with the Great Northwest Water Wholesale Commission, Cameron owns approximately 90 percent of the pipeline. Although a potential profit generator for Cameron, while discussing the project in 2022, Rasmussen said the most important part is preventing a future water crisis that municipalities across America either are or will soon experience.

“You see it around the country right now. California has to plan on having less water. What we have is the benefit of solving our long-term water problem. I’ve looked back on newspapers for 50 years. There have been stories about the drought this year or the drought next year and what to do about it. We’ve finally solved that problem,” said Rasmussen shortly after construction of the water pipeline began in 2022.