City keeps a cautious eye on crumbling downtown building

City of Cameron officials continue keeping a watchful eye on a three-building structure on the 200 block of Third Street after additional portions of its second-floor, southern wall collapsed.

A reader’s tip, sent last Friday via the Cameron Newspapers Facebook Messenger, indicated additional shifting to the Third Street building’s south wall on the second floor, which initially collapsed in April.

“We’re continuing to monitor the movement, the displacement of the building. There does not appear to be any recent activity. We have the barriers around that building and are keeping everybody out,” Wymes said. “[The Old School of Cameron Historic Preservation Society] are aware of it. They engaged their engineer as far as a second opinion. At this time, We’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”

Earlier this month, while also discussing the need to barricade a building on the 100 block of Third Street, Councilwoman Gina Reed, who also serves on Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. Board, said the collapse in April to the 200 block building occurred on a non-supporting wall and did risk total collapse, despite city officials declaring the building a dangerous structure in 2021 due to its questionable structural integrity.

Wymes said the building does not pose an immediate danger to the public, but having portions of the building exposed to the elements may hasten the building’s deterioration.

“There is no action to be needed, just let them do what they need to do to raise funds and help restore those buildings. There is always a possibility (of further degradation), anytime you have walls that are exposed to elements. They are going to try and do everything they can in their power to help preserve those buildings,” Wymes said