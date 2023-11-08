City misses Griffin Road completion deadline

Griffin Road remains unpaved despite multiple assurances from city officials the project would wrap up at the end of October.

Already mired in multiple delays due to relocating utility lines, a recent spate of cold weather further delayed the project with no set timeline on when the road will reopen.

“We had hoped we would get it done by the end of October ... That was, of course, weather permitting. We had two problems. The fiber-optic (cable) had to be moved and the gasline had to be moved. Those were moved and completed last week,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said.

Cameron contractors closed Griffin Road in July, as city officials forecasted an August opening for the $750,000 project. Over the next three months the project experienced numerous setbacks including Cameron Public Works Director Erick Stevens’ resigning after taking the job last January, the relocation of a gasline owned by Spire and a fiber-optic line owned by BrightSpeed.

Rasmussen said days of heavy rain and below average temperatures further delayed the project. In order to properly lay the asphalt, temperatures must remain above freezing. With winter beginning to set in, Cameron’s window for completing the project may soon close.

“They’re not sure. The asphalt companies will close down when they think they will not be able to do anymore for the year. We think this weather is going to warm up in a day or two. If we can have two weeks of warm weather, we can get it down,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen added he and Cameron Streets Director Tad Wilson will meet with contractors Thursday, and he hopes to have more information to report to the Cameron City Council during its meeting Monday.

“It’s weather dependent, but we’re going to keep working on it until they can no longer do asphalt and the asphalt companies shut down. It’s going to be a narrow run, but I think we’re going to get it done in the next two weeks,” Rasmussen said.